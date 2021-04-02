COVID-19: UK Records 52 Coronavirus-Related Deaths and 3,402 New Cases | British news





The UK has recorded an additional 3,402 new coronavirus cases and 52 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who died within 28 days of positive for the COVID test was slightly higher than the 51 deaths yesterday.

However, the number of COVID-19 infections has declined by more than 1,000 from 4,479 on Thursday, and is a daily low since mid-September.

Last Friday, there were 70 coronavirus-related deaths and 6,187 new cases were reported.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 153,823 first vaccinations and 435,177 second jabs have been administered.

This breaks the UK’s first jab to 31,301,267.

On Friday, government scientists estimated the UK’s R number to be as high as 1 and warned that despite containment measures and vaccine launches, the number of cases may not decline.

The government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) provided estimates between 0.8 and 1, with growth rates ranging between -4% and 0%.

This means that the number of cases has not dropped completely or can decrease by up to 4% per day.

Scientists have not given R numbers across the UK for the first time since the epidemic began. That’s because they argued that it “may be less meaningful,” given the increasingly localized approach to managing the epidemic.

The number of vaccines given varies from region to region, which affects the rate of infection.

Containment restrictions are being relaxed differently in four countries.

From Monday, people were allowed to gather in groups of 6 or 2 households in private gardens in England and Wales, and Northern Ireland was only able to meet 6 people from Thursday.

Scotland’s “stay at home” order has been lifted on Friday, allowing residents to travel anywhere in the local jurisdiction with non-essential shops scheduled to open on Monday.

