Fully vaccinated people can travel to the United States without testing or quarantines





People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can travel freely in the United States, as long as they remain masked on planes, buses and trains, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday.

We do not know what impact the new directions will have. People are already traveling and making decisions for themselves. American Airlines reported on Monday that the company’s bookings had climbed to 90% of what they were before the pandemic.

Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The new guidelines mean that “fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandchildren without taking a Covid-19 test, or going into quarantine, as long as they follow others recommended preventive measures, “CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Friday. Report.

Yet the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise. The current seven-day average of new cases is just over 62,000 cases per day.

While fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, Walensky said: “The CDC does not recommend traveling at this time due to the growing number of cases.”

The United States is expected to surpass the 100 million people who received at least one dose of the vaccine on Friday. More than 56 million Americans are fully immunized, according to the CDC.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last dose of Covid-19 vaccine. This gives the body enough time to make antibodies against the virus.

These latest recommendations offer another step towards resuming normal activity for those who have received both doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna injections or an injection of Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine.

Download the NBC News app for comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The CDC has said Covid-19 testing is no longer necessary for people fully vaccinated before or after travel to the United States, and that there is no need for them to self-quarantine. The guidelines do not mention whether people need proof of vaccination to travel, although no US airline currently requires such documentation.

The same rules apply to vaccinated people traveling abroad, with a few exceptions. Some destination countries may require a negative Covid-19 test for entry. And the CDC recommends people test negative before returning to the United States

Related

And the mitigation measures remain even for vaccinated travelers: wear masks, avoid large crowds, and wash your hands frequently.

Indeed, all US airlines still require passengers to wear masks.

“Taking preventative measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 is the way out of this pandemic,” Walensky said.

The CDC has slowly offered advice on what people can do after they’re fully immunized. In early March, the agency said they could safely assemble with small groups from other households without wearing masks or moving away physically, even though those people have not yet been vaccinated.

Follow NBC HEALTH on Twitter and Facebook.

Erika Edwards

Miguel Almaguer contributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos