Midfielder Catarina Macario excluded from U.S. Women’s National Team roster for games against Sweden and France





CHICAGO (April 2, 2021) Midfielder Catarina Macario will not join the United States Women’s National Team roster for the next two matches in Europe during FIFA’s April International Window.

The United States will face Sweden on April 10 (FOX at 1 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. local) at Friends Arena in Stockholm, then play France on April 13 at Stade Ocane in Le Havre (ESPN 2 at 3 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. local).

Macarios professional club Olympique Lyonnais in France had an outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this week and many players have so far tested positive. Due to the positive tests and the tracing of the contracts that followed, the entire Lyon team was quarantined.

Although Cat has not tested positive, she is currently in the required quarantine period, and by the time she will be able to meet these requirements, travel to Sweden and follow our Covid protocols, it would be right before the first game, and she wouldn’t. trained for 10 solid days, said US head coach Vlatko Andonovski. We only have a few workouts on this trip so we thought it was in Cats best interest to stay in Lyon and make sure she gets back into shape with her club once she is in her 40s. finished.

Due to its Covid outbreak, Lyon have been forced to request a rescheduling of the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League second leg with rival PSG. Lyon won the first leg, 1-0, on March 24 and the second leg was scheduled for March 31 but has now been moved to April 18.

With the addition of Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan to the travelers list as previously announced, the United States will have 23 players in total in Europe.

USWNT list by position (club; caps / goals) Stockholm, Sweden and Le Havre, France

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 5), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 67)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 2/0), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ANG; 65/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 28/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 109/24), Kelley OHara (Washington Spirit; 134/2), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC; 6/1), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 182/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 51 / 0)

MIDDLETS (6): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 108/20), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 91/20), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ANG; 51/14), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 21 / 4), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ANG; 70/21), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 16/0)

FORWARDS (6): Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 299/124), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 173/108), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG; 142/60), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 173/57 ), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 33/10)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos