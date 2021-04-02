Is the United States ready for another big wave of COVID? : Blows





A sign requiring face masks and COVID-19 protocols is displayed at a restaurant in Plymouth, Mich., On March 21. Michigan coronavirus cases are skyrocketing after months of steep declines, a sign that a new wave may begin.

After more than two months of steep declines, coronavirus infections are on the rise again nationwide, along with COVID-19 hospitalizations in many states.

Over the past seven days, the United States has reported just over 65,000 new cases per day on average, a 20% jump from two weeks earlier. Many states have experienced even more dramatic growth, reaching 125% in Michigan, according to an NPR analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

And hospitalizations have increased for seven consecutive days in more than a dozen states, mostly in the Midwest and Northeast, according to the University of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project.

These signs all point to the growing threat of another significant increase in COVID-19 cases, experts say.

But there is cautious optimism that it is unlikely to be as devastating as the previous wave, which saw 200,000 or more confirmed cases per day on average during most of December and early January, according to the data tracked. by Johns Hopkins University.

“With the rapid deployment of vaccines, I don’t think we’ll have a surge like what we’ve seen before,” says Jennifer Nuzzo, epidemiologist and senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “Yet all the additional deaths at this point are tragedies, given that we have vaccines on hand that could have prevented them.”

What drives the growth of infections?

Another surge is inevitable, says epidemiologist Bill Hanage of Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. But he adds that “it may not be national, not all at the same time, and the consequences will vary depending on the number of people vaccinated at the start.”

Indeed, the increase in cases so far has not been constant across the country. The Midwest has seen a 58% increase in new cases in the past 14 days, while the number of cases in the Northeast has increased by 30%. Cases in the West have increased by 5% and the South is showing a slight decrease.

Overall, 33 states and the District of Columbia have cases on the rise with seven states (plus Puerto Rico) growing by more than 50%.

A multitude of factors are fueling the resurgence. States have relaxed restrictions, while pandemic fatigue has led to less vigilance over precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing.

Perhaps the biggest unknown is how the rapid spread of a particular strain of coronavirus can occur.

The highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant accounts for a growing share of cases in the United States and is likely behind the current increase, Hanage notes. The strain, which emerged in the UK, is up to 50% more infectious, and new research suggests it’s more likely to cause serious illness and death as well.

Hospitalizations are another sign of the increase in the outbreak. The growth over the past week or so is the first time since the winter push that hospitalizations appear to be increasing: 10 states have seen peaks of 10% or more; four states in Michigan, South Dakota, Connecticut and Maryland have seen increases of about 15% or more, according to the University of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project.

“A matter of choice”

For now, there is still a lot of reason to hope. The vaccine is being rolled out quickly, but unevenly. So far, about 17% of American adults are fully vaccinated.

And the vaccines appear to be effective in preventing serious illness and death from all strains currently in circulation, including the B.1.1.7 variant, Hanage told NPR’s All Things Considered. So it’s a race to get people vaccinated before the fast-spreading variant can take over.

There are two other positive factors to consider: global warming and existing immunity against previous infections, says Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at the University of Florida.

The fact that many people were naturally infected in the last outbreak and even earlier “will help reduce a bit what could happen in the future,” she explains. “And the fact that we spend the winter months in the spring, all of those things work to our advantage.”

Still, Harvard epidemiologist Hanage notes that it’s important to pay attention to high-risk groups who may not be vaccinated as quickly.

“It doesn’t take a lot of infections in the most vulnerable groups to cause serious problems,” he told NPR.

NPR researchers spoke to everyone to warn that public policy and the behavior of Americans can still make a huge difference in the severity of this next wave.

Alessandro Vespignani, a disease modeller at Northeastern University in Boston, warns that easing measures like social distancing could now turn that into a bigger push. Instead, he says, we need more time for the vaccination campaign to unfold.

“We really have to keep fighting for a few weeks,” he said. “We see that light at the end of the tunnel and it’s just a matter of keeping things together for a few more weeks. It’s a matter of choice at this point.”

How long will this surge last?

Ashish Jha, dean of the school of public health at Brown University, says he is concerned about the next four to six weeks, but he expects that “once we’re over in May, things will stabilize. and will start to improve “.

The Philadelphia Children’s Hospital PolicyLab’s COVID-19 prediction team says they are seeing signs the new wave will not be as prolonged as winter. In this week’s forecast update, they estimate that cases in several Michigan cities may soon reach a spring peak, and they forecast the New York area may stabilize as well.

Other experts say an outbreak could last until June and there is a chance it will be quite severe.

Nicholas Reich, an epidemiologist at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, says he “would be surprised but not shocked” if the surge actually reached levels seen in winter. Right now, he says, Michigan at least is “moving in that direction with frightening speed.”

While this COVID-19 resurgence is usually not as bad as the winter wave, experts repeatedly insist that now is not the time to relax.

Earlier this week, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said that despite the positive momentum, she described feeling a sense of “looming doom” as the number of cases soars.

“It will be essential for individuals to commit to masking and maintaining small gatherings to protect communities in the coming weeks,” says Lauren Walens, director of strategic operations and communications for the PolicyLab at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. .

Melissa Nolan, professor of epidemiology at the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina, said the current rise may actually be followed by another surge in cases this summer.

“Our models suggest June as another peak, about a quarter of the size of last summer,” she says, due to adults and children not being vaccinated.

Indeed, the trajectory and duration of the outbreak will depend a lot on how quickly people get vaccinated and what Americans, their states and their local governments do in the meantime.

