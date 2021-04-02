Corona passport to be tested at a major event in the UK





A pilot plan for a large-scale “coronavirus-free” event, including a controversial “Covid Passport” trial, will take place in the UK within a few weeks, according to a plan drawn up by the ministers.

The most famous sporting events, including the FA Cup semi-finals and finals, the Football League Cup finals, and the World Snooker Championship, are expected to take part in the music industry’s Brit Awards. The plan first reported in the Daily Telegraph.

Attendees will be tested for coronavirus before and after each event according to the offer. Government sources also said the ministers are hoping at least at some meetings to try the first use of a digital Covid certificate that provides evidence that someone has a vaccine, a recent definitive test, or an antibody against the virus.

Even if plans continue to allow at least limited group gatherings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged people not to socialize with other families indoors, even if everyone is vaccinated during the Easter weekend. It’s the first weekend since restrictions were eased to allow more than one person to meet outdoors in the UK, but the weather forecast for the long holiday weekend will drop sharply across the country.

According to those familiar with the scheme, the first exam of the so-called Covid passport is expected to have a full release of the certificate by the onset of summer this month.

As part of the plan, a “digital authentication app” will be hosted within the existing NHS app that patients use to book appointments and order recurring prescriptions. It is separate from the NHS Test & Trace app, which has been downloaded 20 million times.

The new app can scan for coronavirus testing and vaccination certifications. It can also be checked upon request to see if an individual has evidence that they do not have Covid-19.

The plan could be announced on Easter Monday, where Johnson is expected to provide a TV update on the UK’s progress in deregulating restrictions as Britain moves out of its third country lockdown.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove is reviewing Covid passports, reviewing legal and ethical issues related to allowing buildings such as pubs and restaurants to revoke social distancing rules if they are set as entry requirements.

These plans have sparked a backlash from 70 Houses of Representatives from across the political spectrum, including 41 Toryback ventures who have already warned that passport-like requirements will erode civil liberties.

The intervention saw Liberal Tory lawmakers like Steve Baker joining and uniting with former Labor leader Jeremy Corbin and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davie.

Rep. Han Tori, referring to a successful campaign to block the Labor Party government’s plan to introduce national ID cards in the mid-2000s, added, “What happened to the party against the ID card?” .

According to public records, the Danish company Netcompany has signed a £3.1m contract in part to develop the Covid-19 certification scheme.

IT and business consulting firms have confirmed that several other countries are discussing to build similar solutions. The Danish government recently announced that it has asked Net Company to develop a coronavirus passport app that provides access to places such as bars, restaurants, sporting events and art galleries.

Video: Covid-19 and the vaccine business

