Biden’s spending plans collide with resurgent US economy





President Joe Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. | Evan Vucci / AP Photo

By MEGAN CASSELLA

Updated 02/04/2021 12:36 PM EDT

2021-04-02T12: 36-0400

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden presents his $ 2 trillion infrastructure proposal as the biggest U.S. investment in jobs since World War II, a plan that will put millions back to work as the country rolls out of the coronavirus crisis.

The economy, meanwhile, is showing signs of recovery on its own.

More than 916,000 Americans returned to work in March, the Labor Department reported on Friday, far exceeding consensus expectations and marking the biggest job increase since the summer, as Americans get vaccinated and more and more states and cities allow businesses to reopen. The overall unemployment rate has fallen to 6%.

It is the latest in a series of reports this week showing a resurgent economy, with consumer confidence reaching levels not seen since the start of the pandemic and manufacturing activity reaching its highest peak in nearly four decades. The S&P 500 also closed the week at a record high. Taken together, the numbers indicate that the United States is on track to a revival, one that is generally expected to reach record levels of growth later this year.

And that in turn has blunted one of the central pillars of the Biden administrations’ argument as to why the sprawling infrastructure plan is so necessary, even after $ 1.9 trillion in relief funds has gone. spent the last month talking about jobs, as White House press secretary Jen Psaki put it this week, and the first part of her recovery plan.

Most lawmakers on both sides agree, however, that a major investment in the country’s infrastructure would be well worth it, a step Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both attempted and failed to take. But investing trillions more in spending needed to bring back jobs might become a more difficult argument to make, as the economy seems poised to do it on its own.

Spending at a much smaller, but better focused, level would have better value for money, said Representative Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee. We are wasting far too many of these dollars in areas that, frankly, are unrelated to the recovery.

Biden sought to refute those concerns on Friday, pointing out that while March’s employment data was promising, the economy still has a long way to go.

“Yes, we’ve made progress in starting to build a bottom-up and middle-out economy. And yes, the US bailout lays the foundation for that economy,” Biden told the White House. “But we still need the US jobs plan to build on that foundation to better rebuild this country.”

The White Houses argument could ring hollow especially for Republicans and perhaps even some centrist Democrats who have started trying to curb the impressive levels of cash being pumped into the economy. Congress passed about $ 5.4 trillion in emergency aid measures in less than a year, and the White House is now putting $ 2-4 trillion on the table.

I don’t see much of a stimulus or jobs argument going very far, even if some try to do so, said Brian Riedl, a senior researcher at the right-wing Manhattan Institute. The economic outlook is good for the second half of the year. And it would have been strong without the next stimulus bill.

Supporters of the infrastructure packages argue that while further stimulus would still benefit the economy, no one in the administration wants to repeat the slow jobless recovery from the Great Recession, the broader goal is to strengthen the country’s infrastructure, making it more resilient to the effects of climate change while expanding access to drinking water and broadband.

And that goal is worth pursuing, even despite the record levels of cash that Congress has already appropriated over the past 12 months, supporters say, especially given the current interest rate environment. ‘low interest.

We weren’t going to fix 10,000 bridges just to put people to work. We were going to fix them because these 10,000 bridges need to be fixed, said Representative Don Beyer (D-Va.), Who heads the Joint Economic Committee.

Even if there was no stimulus to make, there is a very powerful argument to be made that the US jobs plan is necessary, he said. Maybe you could call it something else that you would just call the infrastructure plan.

Some economists argue that infrastructure initiatives are so important that policymakers should be wary of letting spending fatigue and the strengthening economy become the reasons why it doesn’t happen this year.

Diane Swonk, Grant Thornton’s chief economist, said it would be a shame if past relief measures crowd out infrastructure plans.

It’s beyond a point of crisis, and just because we’re coming out of a pandemic doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be doing it, she said. All the more reason to do so. Because we already know that a rising tide doesn’t lift all boats, and you don’t want to confuse the surge associated with releasing pent-up demand from the pandemic with long-term sustainability.

These long-term benefits are the most important reason for adopting the infrastructure plan, proponents say, given that it would invest in projects that will pay for themselves within 15 years and benefit the country for decades.

And that extended delay is why most economists have ignored any concerns that another multibillion-dollar cash flow could be too, too fast for the economy as a whole. Much of the money proposed under the Bidens plan would not be spent for at least a few years after it is signed, and it will be distributed over eight years. Biden is offering to pay for it, albeit over a longer period than what will initially be spent, with corporate tax hikes.

I don’t think that exacerbates the overheating concern I have expressed in any significant way, said former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, a vocal critic of the administration’s $ 1.9 trillion relief plan. , which he says could inject too much money into the economy, trigger inflation and crowd out other progressive priorities.

But the infrastructure proposal, he said, is not about injecting short-term money into the economy, but creating the infrastructure and institutions necessary for the success of the 21st century.

This article was tagged under:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos