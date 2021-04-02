UK home sales boom in March after extended stamp duty holidays





The UK housing boom is showing no signs of slowing down as the number of agreed sales in March hit a new high, taking advantage of the government’s extended stamp duty holidays.

Real estate data company TwentyCi said that 160,000 sales were agreed last month, representing the highest monthly aggregate since the company started collecting records in 2017.

The number of transactions was one of the highest monthly caps since the financial crisis a decade ago, according to Lucian Cook, UK housing investigator for real estate broker Savills.

Cook said, according to his calculations, that only a month has passed since early 2007, when the number of agreed sales reached a higher level. That April stamp duty increase.

Stamp duty is also a key factor in the surge in activity last month, he added. The government stamp duty holiday, introduced in July with the aim of revitalizing the housing market during the pandemic, was originally scheduled to end on March 31st. However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in early March that he would extend another six months.

“I think people have found a second chance to pay cash on stamp duty holidays,” Cook says. This will lead to a surge in demand by the end of June, before which buyers can save up to £15,000 by not paying tariffs on purchases of up to £500,000.

After that, by the end of September, the waiver is reduced to the first £250,000 of the property value, limited to a maximum savings of £2,500.

Since the housing market reopened in May, sales have been mostly strong with wealthy buyers, and TwentyCi data has shown that the trend has continued over the past month, particularly demand for homes ranging from £500,000 to £1m.

In March, the agreed sales volume in that price range was more than 50% higher than the total agreed in February last year. This was normal activity, the last month before the coronavirus hit. In general, 75 to 80% of sales have reached completion, according to Cook.

Sales also increase on the cheaper side of the market, but the rate is low. Home sales between £100,000 and £200,000 agreed in March were 18% higher than last February levels.

Nationally, demand for housing continues to exceed supply. Cook said potential sellers had put off the coronavirus blockade and anxiety about having people at home. Since restrictions were tightened in December, the number of properties on the market has recently declined below the average, and the number of agreed sales over the past nine months has outpaced the number of new homes on the market.

In the short term, this could mean more upward pressure on home prices, which is up 5.7% on average over the past 12 months to £232,134, according to the National Building Association.

According to Neil Hudson, real estate analyst at Bilt Place, after June, when stamp duty savings are limited to £2,500, demand is likely to decline, but I thought there would be no sharp decline.

“that much [stamp duty] Holidays are certainly a big driver of sales, but re-evaluation of housing demand through the pandemic was also a big driver. . . When it’s over we can see prices go down, but my doubt is that we’ll still see demand from people who want to change their lifestyle,” he said.

