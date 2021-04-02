Covid: There is no possibility of experiencing a third wave like the UK and Europe





The UK is unlikely to experience the third wave of Corona 19 on a scale sweeping Europe, said leading public health expert.

It happens because Britain’s neighbor France tightened regulations after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that it was shutting schools nationwide and banning domestic travel for three weeks amid soaring coronavirus cases.

Restrictions already in place in several parts of France will come into force on Saturday.

In France, a 7pm curfew nationwide forces the parish to conduct Good Friday ceremonies ahead of that day. Source: Thibault Camus/AP

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, told Times Radio: “The first reason, unfortunately, is that we are in a very different position because of the two main reasons we are dealing with the exported B117 (variant). It poses a huge challenge for them and for us. There is still more work in the winter. “

She went on to say: “More importantly, on average, 11.6% of EU citizens received the first vaccination for everyone, not all adults, compared to over 40% in the UK.”

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week there are still unanswered questions about how the tertiary coronavirus, sweeping Europe, will affect Britain.

Credit: Hollie Adams/PA

“I think the second half is going to be really fantastic, but it still depends on what’s going on.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany is discontinuing the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for people under the age of 60 because of the rare risk of blood clots.

However, of the 2.7 million people who received jabs in Germany, only 31 blood clots were reported.

As of the end of Wednesday, March 31, the number of people receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the UK was 31,147,444, an increase of 241,906 from the previous day. 59.1% of British adults do their first dose.

A total of 4,513,458 seconds were administered, an increase of 404,922 times compared to the previous day, with 8.6% of UK adults receiving a second dose.

Coronavirus: what you need to know-listen to the latest episodes

The PM has previously warned that the “waves” of infections sweeping Europe “will sweep our shores.”

Mr. Johnson said the same wave as the “bitter experience” happened in Europe would hit the UK “after three weeks”.

He added: “Will the problem this time be as bad as it was in the past, or has the impact of the vaccine release been sufficiently mitigated, suppressed, and slowed down?”

“That’s a question we don’t know the answer to yet.”

OnCalling Peston this week: a passport to the pub? And why is the UK compromising in the EU vaccine dispute?

