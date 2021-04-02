One year after first wave of job losses from pandemic, US adds nearly one million jobs in March





A waiter wearing two protective masks serves food to customers outside a restaurant in San Francisco, California, the United States, Thursday, February 11, 2021.

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

A year after the first wave of pandemic-related job losses was revealed, the United States added 916,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department said on Friday.

This is an encouraging sign on the anniversary of what has been a particularly trying week for the workforce. Weekly jobless claims climbed to 6.65 million for the week ending March 28, 2020. At the time, that was the highest level on record. That month, the U.S. economy lost a total of 701,000 jobs in the first payroll cut since 2010.

In March, the unemployment rate edged down to 6% from 6.2% in February. That’s a marked difference from the unemployment rate a year ago, at 14.7% in April 2020, the highest since the Great Depression. February marked the first time since March 2020 that all 50 states and the District of Columbia had unemployment rates below 10%, according to the Department of Labor.

We’re in a much better place and we’re headed in a better direction. The economy is clearly strengthening, says Lawrence J. White, professor at NYUs Stern School of Business. Consumer confidence appears to be improving. The nature and usability of the economy is improving.

While the job market appears to be on the mend, many Americans have not regained their confidence. A recent study by the Pew Research Center found that about half of unemployed, on leave or temporarily laid off American adults who are actively looking for a job are pessimistic about their job prospects. Some 66% have seriously considered changing their field or profession.

Laura Veldkamp, ​​professor of finance at Columbia Business School, says the negativity is justified, as changes in spending during the pandemic era resulted in job losses in industries such as entertainment and l ‘immovable.

It’s difficult because now we have a lot of people dislodged from what they were doing and need to find something new to do, she said. There is pessimism and optimism: pessimism not to go back to what they were doing, but optimism because the economy is good for creating opportunities in new sectors for workers who want to work .

Workers in low-paying jobs suffered the biggest job loss last year, according to Pew. Employment in low-wage occupations fell 12.5% ​​between December 2019 and December 2020, compared to a loss of average-wage jobs of 5.3% and a gain of high-wage jobs of 0 , 4%.

In fact, the availability of new six-figure jobs has hit a pandemic high, says Marc Cenedella, CEO of top job search site Ladders. The platform, which collects data from America’s 50,000 best employers every week, saw a 33% increase in job postings for these types of jobs and a 108% increase since September, when 92,000 jobs in six numbers were available (compared to around 191,000 last month).

Cenedella attributes this to the strong recovery in the markets. The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is generally slow in terms of hiring, he says, but last year it was twice as busy as consumer demand for online shopping, software and home entertainment. increased, which benefited these high-income industries.

Usually, in times of recession, high earners see it coming. If they don’t think their employer will do well during a recession, they will start to change and they will move out before an employer can touch them. At Covid, that did not happen, Cenedella says. It turns out that people with college degrees, when in white collar jobs, can do a lot of those jobs from home. We have found that the productivity of working from home is not that bad.

Compared to the Great Recession of 2007, the unemployment rate recovered fairly quickly today, says Matthew Notowidigbo, professor of economics at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. Much of last year’s unemployed were only laid off temporarily, and many have been rehired in recent months, he says.

It’s not like I expected to see the same speed of recovery we’ve had over the past few months, says Notowidigbo. But it’s important to understand how far we’ve come.

