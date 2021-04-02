The best European destinations in Greece and Turkey for UK vacationers





Easter should be one of the busiest times of the year for European airlines, and it’s the beginning of the long, lucrative summer season, when airlines traditionally make most of their money. But this weekend the sky will be quiet.

The wave of coronavirus infections and border closures across Europe has made airlines struggling to plan their summer flight schedules, with very little people knowing when and where they can fly.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to support a “traffic light” system that ranks countries according to vaccination, infection rates, and prevalence of the Corona 19 strain as they plan for border resumption on Monday.

The airline has already reported a surge in bookings since the UK first announced a roadmap to reopen its borders in mid-May.

According to data analysis by SkyScanner, an online booking platform from the Financial Times, there is little clear information about how travel restrictions will unfold this summer, but passengers are already targeting destinations that they have indicated will be open.

This figure shows that Greece and Turkey, which rely heavily on tourism, are set as one of the biggest beneficiaries, with a higher percentage of bookings booked in the UK than last summer season, 2019. Greece’s reservation rate is up 4 percentage points to 8.6%, the largest of the 160 countries analyzed.

Low-cost airline Jet2 said last March that bookings to Cyprus have increased sharply. They also reported increased reservations in Greece after saying they would welcome visitors who had been vaccinated, had antibodies, or tested negative for coronavirus.

Jet2 said it will have thousands of additional seats available from June to fall to cope with the growing demand.

“The number of customers booking flight and package vacations with us. . . A lot of people say they don’t want more than to leave this summer,” said Steve Heapy, Jet2 Chief Executive Officer.

British Airways has not yet made a decision on this issue, but is considering flying the largest planes to Greece to cope with demand.

However, vacationers are dealing with some traditional summer hotspots more carefully. The share of reservations in France, Italy and Portugal fell slightly compared to the 2019 levels.

This is supported by figures from aviation consulting firm OAG. Even if the scheduled airline capacity per seat this summer is revised, it is expected to reach 3/5 of the 2019 peak in Italy and only half of the summer 2019 level in France.

This data also shows that bookings to parts of South Asia, including Pakistan, are strong due to an increasing number of airlines due to the steady flow of passengers visiting friends and relatives around the world. The capital city, Islamabad, surpassed Spain’s New York, Alicante and Malaga as the most popular destination for British travelers in the summer of 2021.

In response, airlines, including Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, have introduced new services to cities like Islamabad and have shown great interest even in winter, when most travel to and from the UK is restricted.

Additional reporting from Patrick Mathurin and Chris Campbell in London and Ian Mount in Madrid

