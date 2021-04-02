El Salvador President and US Congresswoman Spar Over MigrantsExBulletin





Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, here in 2019, is hugely popular, but critics have warned of his autocratic style. Moises Castillo / AP .

MEXICO CITY President of El Salvador urges voters in a California congressional district to vote against his U.S. representative in the latest exchange between the Central American head of state and one of Congress’ most vocal critics of the leaders of the region.

President Nayib Bukele and Democratic Representative Norma Torres exchanged very undiplomatic beards on Twitter this week.

U.S. Representative Norma Torres, D-California, speaks in Guatemala City in August 2019 as part of a congressional delegation exploring the causes of immigration to the United States of Central America. Oliver de Ros / AP .

Torres, who was born in Guatemala, fired the first salvo on Wednesday when she retweeted a disturbing video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection showing two little sisters being dumped in the United States by smugglers straddling a 14 foot high border wall. Both were recovered by US agents and received medical attention.

With a link to the video, Torres tweeted in Spanish that the incident is “a great shame for the governments of #Guatemala #Honduras #ElSalvador their compatriots deserve governments that are truly committed to the fight against corruption and narco[trafficking]! “

The two girls, aged 3 and 5, are from Ecuador, not one of the three countries Torres mentioned. The majority of unaccompanied minors who currently cross the U.S. border come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, collectively known as the North Triangle of Central America, according to CBP.

Bukele from El Salvador, an avid Twitter user, quickly hit back with his own tweet in Spanish. “Listen madam, have you read that the children are from ECUADOR and not from EL SALVADOR? Additionally, it happened on Mexico’s border with the United States. What does El Salvador have to do with this? ”

The Salvadoran president then told Torres that she would have to buy some glasses with some of her “financier’s checks”.

Listen, madam, the law that the children are from ECUADOR and not from EL SALVADOR?

Additionally, it happened on Mexico’s border with the United States.

What does El Salvador have to do with this?

You should use part of your financier’s check to buy glasses. https://t.co/BGTKJAfFE6

– Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 1, 2021

It seemed to be a reference to billionaire financier George Soros. Bukele has often criticized US lawmakers for criticizing his administration for taking donations from the Open Society foundations of Soros, who says he is working on several projects across Central America to build “just and inclusive democracies” and has disagreed with Bukele .

U.S. lawmakers, human rights defenders and anti-corruption activists have increasingly warned of the Salvadoran leader’s autocratic style since taking office in 2019. Bukele condemns critics, including senior country’s court and the media, and even sent troops to the legislature after lawmakers rejected one of its budgets.

But Bukele, the youngest president in Latin America at 39, is hugely popular. He is often seen wearing a backward baseball cap and sportswear, and his Nuevas Ideas party won big in last month’s legislative elections, taking control of the national legislature.

Torres, one of Bukele’s main critics, saved the tweet for tweet this time in English calling the US-Mexico border crisis the result of “narcissistic dictators like you interested in being ‘cool’ while people flee in. the 1000s and die by the 100s. “

She countered Bukele’s suggestion to buy glasses: “Send me a pair of glasses so that I can see the suffering of your people through your eyes.” And Torres has attached a photo that went viral in 2019 during a previous wave of Central American migrants at the border under the Trump administration. The image was of the lifeless bodies of a Salvadoran father and daughter on the banks of the Rio Grande in Texas.

In response, Bukele pointed out that he was not president at the time and, in another tweet, urged all Salvadorans and others in Latin America living in the congressional district of Torres in Southern California not to vote for it.

Hope all my Salvadoran, Mexican, Honduran, Guatemalan, Dominican, Venezuelan and Latin American brothers in District 35 of California DO NOT VOTE for @NormaJTorres.

It doesn’t work for you, but to keep our countries underdeveloped.

– Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 2, 2021

Torres, to four terms, is not reelected until 2022. She beat her Republican rival last year in the heavily Democratic 35th Congressional District with 70 percent of the vote.

A spokesperson for Bukele told NPR, seeking comment, that the president’s tweets spoke for themselves. And a spokesperson for Torres said the MP was traveling on Friday and was not available for an interview.

