US lifts Trump sanctions on ICC prosecutor and court official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Friday lifted sanctions against International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, which drew international criticism after being imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

FILE PHOTO: Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda attends the trial of Malian Islamist activist Al-Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud at the ICC (International Criminal Court) in The Hague, Netherlands, July 8, 2019.

The move, announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lifts sanctions on Bensouda following his investigation into whether US forces have committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

It also removes Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC’s Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the list of specially designated nationals.

In a statement, Blinken said the State Department also ended a separate 2019 policy on visa restrictions for certain ICC staff and added: These rulings reflect our assessment that the measures adopted were inappropriate and ineffective.

Blinken said Washington was taking the lead even as it continued to strongly disagree with the ICC’s actions regarding the situations in Afghanistan and Palestine and oppose the ICC’s efforts to assert jurisdiction over the personnel of the Non-party states like the United States and Israel.

We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than through the imposition of sanctions, according to its statement.

Blinken said Washington was encouraged that a wide range of reforms were being considered to help the ICC prioritize its resources and fulfill its fundamental mission of serving as a court of last resort to punish and deter atrocity crimes.

An ICC spokesperson said the court and its governing body of member states welcomed the US decision.

In his official announcement ending the sanctions, dated Thursday, Biden said that while they are neither effective nor appropriate, the United States will vigorously protect current and former US personnel from any attempt by the ICC to exercise its jurisdiction over them.

The Trump administration last year accused the Hague-based ICC of violating US national sovereignty when it authorized an investigation into war crimes committed by Afghan forces, the Taliban or US troops.

He targeted court staff, including Bensouda, in September with asset freezes and travel bans to investigate US citizens without US consent. The United States is not part of the court.

The ICC said the sanctions were an attack on international justice and the rule of law.

Then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also opposed a 2019 investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, including by Israeli forces.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell

