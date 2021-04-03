UK launches world’s largest underwater monitoring system





The UK will install the world’s largest network of underwater wildlife monitoring systems in 10 overseas territories over the next few months to gauge the success of its marine conservation efforts, the government said Friday.

The carbon fiber stick’s camera network monitors over 4 million square kilometers of ocean in the largest business of its kind undertaken by all national governments. The project will cost £2 million (approximately $3 million) and will run over four years, according to the UK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal and Development Agency.

“Literally every breath we take comes from the sea. They are the largest habitat on the planet,” said Jessica Meeuwig, professor of marine science at the University of Western Australia and co-founder of Blue Abacus, a marine fish monitoring company. It is a company that will educate people in the area to collect marine data. “But we know very little about the ocean, especially when you move from a shallow coral reef system to a system I’d like to call’Big Blue’.”

The project aims to bridge the knowledge gap by gathering previously unrecorded information about what is happening in parts of the ocean far from the coast that were previously difficult to monitor and document the size and density of wildlife populations. It will be held around British overseas territories, including the Cayman Islands, St Helena and Anguilla.

Researcher Naima Andrea Lpez with heavy water BRUVS. Courtesy Blue Abacus

The camera network is based on a global initiative 30 x 30, where countries around the world, including the U.S., U.K., and Canada, work to conserve at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030. This project sets up a marine park. And other special marine zones where people are not allowed to fish to increase the marine wildlife population.

“It’s very interesting,” Meeuwig said, “we’re setting up or continuing to set up large marine parks to stop and reverse this downward trend in the numerous species that inhabit the largest on Earth.” “But how do we count them?”

The project uses Baited Remote Underwater Video Systems (BRUVS), a technology first adopted by Meeuwig’s team of scientists in Australia, to film and film a population of wild marine life remote from the territorial coast.

The BRUVS system suspends multiple cameras installed on a carbon fiber frame 10 m underwater in deep sea areas. The team can collect up to 100 samples over 7-10 days from a specific area of ​​the sea to understand what fish and wildlife populations will look like at any given point in time.

Silky Shark Marine Futures Lab Exploring Ascension Island / University of Western Australia Atlantic Sailfish Marine Futures Lab Exploring Ascension Island / University of Western Australia

Over time, the team can compare the size and number of wildlife from different collections of samples to see if efforts to increase the number of fish and marine animals (e.g. 30×30) are working.

The project is backed by the UK government, and the UK government wants to know which of its marine conservation efforts are paying off or whether more investments are needed to protect marine wildlife.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement, “Technology such as these cameras will be very important to our crusade against climate change. “Our marine experts are world leaders in protecting the oceans and the numerous species that inhabit them.”

Designed by Meeuwig’s team, BRUVS is an innovative technology that governments can invest in. Instead of sending a team of experts to collect data from the sea, scientists can easily educate the inhabitants of their territories to use the system.

Meeuwig said, “That’s the nice thing about if you’re not a highly technical electrical expert or you don’t have to do anything to use our equipment.” “What we want is the local ability to identify the questions they want to answer and to go out and ask them.”

Researcher Naima Andrea Lpez with heavy water BRUVS. Courtesy Blue Abacus

This is especially important as the UK’s conservation efforts are of particular importance to regional and coastal economies on foreign territories.

“We don’t have a healthy, green economy. Our seas don’t support us economically if we go downhill, right? So we make sure that all jurisdictions around the world have the evidence they need to make informed decisions.” It must be.” Meeuwig said of the coastal economy.

Meeuwig said she hopes Britain’s support for her technology will push other governments around the world, such as the United States and Canada, to invest in similar efforts.

Meeuwig said, “Since I got my first scuba diving ticket when I was 15, I saw a dying sea right before my eyes.” “So we have to do better.

“And we’re making some progress on coral reefs. There people can snorkel and dive,” she added. “But what would we do about the other 70% of the blue planet?”

Alexandra Marquez

