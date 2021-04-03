Nearly 190,000 UK Retail Jobs Lost After First Covid Closure | Retail





About 190,000 jobs in the UK have disappeared from the troubled retail sector since the store was first shut down a year ago.

The Center for Retail Research said 188,685 retail jobs had disappeared from the start of the first blockade on March 23, 2020 to March 31 of this year, through data dedicated to the press association news agency.

This figure came out a little over a week after a long third shutdown in the UK on April 12 before non-essential stores reopened. Shoppers return to the downtown and downtown areas hit hard by the Covid epidemic, where thousands of stores are closed.

Last month, John Lewis announced that eight other stores, including department stores in York, Peterborough, Sheffield, and Aberdeen, were permanently closed, resulting in nearly 1,500 job losses.

John Lewis said it would permanently shut down four store specializing in household goods in Ashford, Basingstoke, Chester and Tunbridge Wells. The closure is the first annual loss for an employee-owned group, following a loss of 511 million in 2020.

According to figures from the Center for Retail Research, 83,725 jobs were lost through the administration during this period, including the collapse of the De Benhams and Philip Greens Arcadia groups.

Another 11,986 jobs were cut in the company’s voluntary restructuring process, a form of bankruptcy that enables store closures and rent cuts.

An additional 92,974 jobs were ousted by Sainsburys and Asda through a rationalization program that cuts thousands of roles.

The devastating effects of the epidemic have closed 15,153 stores in shopping locations across the UK.

According to the Altus Group of real estate advisors, up to 400,000 1690 stores have been closed across the country and could be reopened in the next phase of the Prime Minister’s roadmap from this month’s closure.

Retailers have raised concerns that high streets will still be very difficult for retailers, despite easing restrictions as business rate payments are returned to large numbers of people.

Robert Hayton, president of Altus’ UK property tax, warned that the current business rate system could hurt even more.

He said: July 1, the UK’s large retailer [in effect] It is reimbursed as a full business rate debt calculated based on rents paid six years ago, not similar to now and now, and the basic right of appeal to seek an valuation adjustment is retroactively removed.

