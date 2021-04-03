Fisheye lens: UK launches world’s largest marine monitoring system to protect wildlife and biodiversity





The world’s first network of underwater camera rigs is being deployed throughout the UK’s overseas territories, which collects vital biological information from the Caribbean, South Atlantic, Indian, Pacific and South Oceans, the world’s largest marine wildlife monitoring system. Marine life will support British overseas territories to protect the marine environment.

The UK became the first country to pioneer a major network of underwater camera equipment, funding the world’s largest marine wildlife monitoring system to protect aquatic life.

The network is being set up as part of the UK government’s Blue Belt program, covering more than 4 million square kilometers of ocean.

A camera system known as BRUVS allows UK overseas territories to observe and manage marine wildlife in a variety of ecosystems. A non-invasive method of collecting species information is to document the incredible marine biodiversity of 10 foreign territories, including Pit Cairn, Ascension, St Helena, Tristan da Cunha, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, and more. Will be used. It is located within the territory of Montserrat and the British Antarctic.

These rigs are on the market at times of deteriorating sea health, and scientists can increase understanding of the marine environment and restore the oceans.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Marine wildlife that inhabit the coastlines of foreign territories is one of the most beautiful animals in the world, and more efforts need to be made to protect them.

State-of-the-art technologies such as cameras are essential to our crusade against climate change. Our marine experts are world leaders in protecting the oceans and the numerous species that inhabit them.

British Environment Minister Sir Goldsmith said:

Understanding and protecting marine life is essential to sustaining the biodiversity of our world. Lack of information on the diversity and abundance of various species in many parts of the ocean makes it difficult for countries to effectively protect the species.

The UK is working to tackle some of its biggest global challenges, including climate change and biodiversity loss. In addition to fostering and growing the magnificent Blue Belt of 4 million square kilometers around UK overseas territories, we are building a strong network of international science and technology partnerships.

This UK-funded underwater video camera provides a wealth of information about the biodiversity of the seas around foreign territories, including endangered sharks and migratory fish such as bluefin tuna worldwide.

The 66 Stereo Bated Remote Underwater Video System (BRUVS) is used to capture and analyze data on many species, including white marlin, sailfish, silk shark, black trigger, sea turtle, gould squid, bottlenose wedgefish, and sea snake.

A four-year program called the Global Ocean Wildlife Analysis Network is expected to cost $2 million and will provide information on marine wildlife found in the vast oceanic regions of the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. It will also be used by the British Antarctic Research Station at Rothera in the Antarctic Ocean.

Project Partner Blue Abacus, headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, pioneered the development of state-of-the-art carbon fiber BRUVS.

Jessica Meeuwig, co-founder of Blue Abacus and professor at the University of Western Australia, said:

The number of tuna, shark and large reef fish in the world continues to decline, and this trend should be reversed. This program provides decision makers with the evidence they need to act decisively to support the blue economy.

We are pleased to support efforts by the British government and foreign territories to gain more knowledge as they rebuild their oceans. Our improvements to existing underwater cameras enable the rollout of this program for the four marine watersheds, the largest single initiative supported by governments worldwide.

Blue Abacus has partnered with 10 participating regions to provide a benchmark of scientific understanding of marine species and habitats within marine regions so that regions can make more informed decisions about protecting and managing these diverse ecosystems. Do it.

Timothy Austin, deputy director of research and evaluation at the Cayman Islands Department of Environment, said:

The Cayman Islands Department of Environment is very pleased to have the opportunity to participate in the network that will bring the BRUV network to the Caribbean for the first time. The opportunities to take this technology abroad are limited and poorly understood, but will greatly enhance the Cayman Islands’ ability to implement meaningful and effective conservation regimes for highly important ecosystems.

Diane Baum, Head of Conservation and Fisheries at the Government of Ascension Island, said:

Ascension is committed to protecting the vast 445,000 square kilometers of marine reserves, but we know how difficult this can be. The support of the Blue Belt program and the opportunity to participate in this network will help us tackle these challenges. By using BRUVS previously, we have gained insight into the incredible diversity of marine ecosystems and have been able to identify hotspots of biodiversity that require special protection. Being part of this initiative will give Ascension the information it needs to make good local management decisions.

This initiative builds on significant progress toward increasing our understanding of the marine environment of overseas territories through the Blue Belt program and ensuring that these diverse ecosystems are protected and managed for future generations. Through the Blue Belt program, overseas territories have taken large-scale marine protection measures of over 4 million square kilometers.

Video and still images from the camera network are available from FCDO Communications Office.

The UKs Blue Belt program aims to strengthen marine protection in foreign territories. Marine protection measures are being implemented over 4 million square kilometers of sea around foreign territories, and the program has supported the territory to ensure that these waters are effectively managed while environmental monitoring and enforcement are underway. The program has been funded by nearly 25 million UK funds to date. Blue Abacus pioneered a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy carbon fiber stereo bait remote underwater video system (BRUVS) that captures underwater images of marine wildlife from coastal reefs to oceans. The Baited Remote Underwater Video System (BRUVS) is an effective non-lethal data source that improves understanding of marine wildlife. Consisting of a base bar, bait arm, and two small action cameras built into the vertical vertical, the BRUVS records all animals appearing on the camera overlapping the viewing angle. The first BRUVS was deployed in the early 2000s to document fish populations in shallow coastal waters, and in 2014 it was expanded to open ocean monitoring. Since then, a team of professors at Meeuwigs University in Western Australia has completed more than 70 surveys in 35 international locations, securing records of more than 140,000 animals.

