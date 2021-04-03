UK Garden Centers and DIY Shops Expected to Increase 1.4 Billion During Easter | Retail





The British are expected to spend about 1.4 billion in garden centers and DIY shops this Easter. People are pouring out to improve their surroundings after months of closure, and bank vacation breaks and trips to pubs remain in a state of hindering coronavirus restrictions.

Easter weekends are traditionally the highlight of retailers and hospitality, but this year’s must-have retailers in England will not be open before April 12th. The Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) said it expected this to lead to additional support for garden centers and DIY retailers where transactions are allowed.

This Easter will test the patience of retailers across the UK, and garden centers and DIY shops will benefit from the continuing trend of British people spending on home improvement, CEBR said. Compared to Easter 2020, DIY and gardening spending this weekend is expected to increase by 290 million to 1.4 billion.

Economic consulting firms expect Easter weekend retail sales to grow from 7 billion in 2020 to around 8.1 billion, but well below the epidemic epidemic recorded in 2019, 9.2 billion.

Spending per household is equivalent to spending about $290 this weekend, the lowest since 2015, excluding last year. The winter weather forecast for Easter Monday will take a step further. This means hope for retailers. It focuses more on the reopening of all retail outlets scheduled for April 12th.

On Easter last year, the UK took about four weeks to close its first country, and the impact can be clearly seen in the data. Footprints during the Easter weekend were down 83% compared to the previous year’s holiday weekend, especially with shopping centers and downtown areas affected. CEBR said central London resembled a ghost town with a footprint reduction of more than 90% compared to Easter in 2019.

A year later, the consulting firm said that people had found a way to tailor their behavior to the situation. In retail sales data, this can be seen in two trends: an increase in online shopping and a sales boom in garden centers and DIY.

According to U.S. Bureau of Statistics (ONS) data, online sales for all retail purchases increased to 36.1% in February 2021. This is an increase from 20% in February 2020.

CEBR said that as most other non-essential retailers were closed and most other activities were banned by closure restrictions, the British had switched to making the most of the situation and improving their homes and gardens.

In the last three months of 2020, DIY store sales increased by 35% and gardening center sales increased by 8.5%.

Gazebos, outdoor pizza ovens, and ovens gained popularity as people prepared their gardens for outdoor Easter gatherings allowed under British Covid regulations.

Argos and John Lewis are among the famous companies that warn customers of out of stock. A notice on the Argos website says there is a shortage of garden furniture due to high demand. John Lewis has sold out most of the 71 garden sets listed on the website, but more stock is expected by the end of April.

A spokesman for the Association of Leisure and Outdoor Furniture said: Everyone I talked to has already met or exceeded the budget.

Spending on outdoor socializing in the UK has also been shown in official retail sales figures. This is because the non-seasonal demand for patio sets and DIY materials needed to create an outdoor room supported the high streets pushed by the third blockade.

CEBR said that non-essential retailers can expect increased spending when openings are allowed, as ONS figures show that ordinary households have saved much more money than usual.

When this sector reopens, much of this expenditure will be spent on travel and hospitality, but the British will also want to bring an update to their wardrobe a year later, where loungewear and joggers are the most popular clothing item, CEBR. said.

For many retailers after a painful year, things can get better from here.

