Killed U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Billy Evans was from Massachusetts Boston 25 News





WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Capitol Policeman William Billy Evans, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, was a native of western Massachusetts who lived for his children, a childhood friend said.

He was an incredible father. He was hysterical. He had an incredible sense of humor. He loved jokes and playing pranks on his family, friends and colleagues. And he loved being a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, North Adams City Councilor Jason LaForest said by Zoom Friday night. He died a hero, but he really wanted to go to work and come home with his kids every day.

[ LIVE UPDATES: US Capitol police officer, suspect dead after driver slams vehicle into officers ]

LaForest has been a close friend of Evans’ sister since kindergarten.

Evans, 41, was born in North Adams and spent much of his childhood there before moving to Clarksburg with his family as a child, LaForest said.

He and one of his best friends wanted to become Capitol Police officers in college, and they were able to live that dream, LaForest said. And tragically, that dream was interrupted in the worst ways imaginable today.

LaForest, a nurse, was with a patient when he saw the news and learned of his friends’ deaths.

Evans, an 18-year-old Capitol Police veteran and member of the First Responder Unit, died after a driver slammed into his car and another officer before hitting a barricade outside the building of the Capitol.

The suspect then got out of the car and pounced on officers with a knife, Capitol police said, before being shot by police.

A procession escorted Evans’ body from the George Washington University Hospital as mourners lined the street to pay their respects.

[ Who was William Evans, the police officer killed in US Capitol incident? ]

President Joe Biden ordered the White House flags reduced to half-staff.

He was, to us, someone we knew and loved and who will continue to disappear now as we deal with his death and the way he died for the rest of our lives, LaForest said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for late-breaking alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos