The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here are some of the main articles covered on Saturday Sign up for a free front page newsletter to be briefed twice daily by email. 1. Exclusive: Green light to allow vaccinated British people to spend vacation abroad

The vaccinated British will avoid Covid testing and quarantine in accordance with government plans to allow foreign summer vacations.

Boris Johnson expects to signal that when foreign travel commences on Monday, restrictions apply based on a system of traffic lights that ranks red, amber or green by the country according to risk based on vaccination level, covid ratio and prevalence. It’s possible. Read the full story.

2. Sussexes spoke to the video platform a year before Megxit.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex were discussing billions of dollars-backed U.S. streaming services and projects a year before they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Sussexes had a series of meetings with Quibi, YouTube’s now-disappearing rival, from early 2019 to after dropping the “Megxit” bomb in January of last year. Read the full story.

3. A state of fear: how ministers use covert tactics to keep the terrified public at home

The UK’s failure to respond to the epidemic is not difficult to confirm, but on the one hand, the success of the government is undeniable. It is to persuade the terrifying country to be trapped indoors for the past year.

The daily diet of statistics on deaths, hospitalizations and Covid cases was so effective that compliance with the blockade went beyond what the ministers expected.

4. Allow care home residents to see grandchildren as visit rules are relaxed

Grandparents in nursing homes can see their new grandchildren later this month as the government relaxes rules on visiting.

From Monday, April 12, the number of people who can see a caregiver will increase from 1 to 2. Children under the age of 2 are also not included, so infants and toddlers may be accompanied. Read the full story.

5. Queen and Prince Charles taking a rare photo together in the gardens of Frogmore House

During several visits to Windsor, the Queen clearly enjoyed her eldest son’s party, taking a walk under the spring sunshine.

Rare photos of Her Majesty and Prince Charles were taken at Frogmore House, also known as the royal “secret bolt hole” in Windsor’s Home Park, throwing stones at Windsor Castle, home to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. I spent most of last year on closure. Read the full story.

