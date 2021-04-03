



Gloucester and Tebay services are the UK’s top highway gas stations and Bridgwater is the worst. member.

Due to the lockdown restrictions due to easing on April 12, a vacation to the UK with the family will again rank 68 highway services from the best to the worst, helping you plan where to stop on your next car trip.

Sure, you can take a chance and stop when you feel good, but while most gas stations are mediocre at best, you find that the worst service is expensive, dirty, uncomfortable, and doesn’t pass the call when you’re comfortable. Maintaining social distancing.

Which one to get more independent reviews and expert advice? Trip.

M5 service: Gloucester vs. Bridgewater

Anyone who thinks the gas stations are all the same probably haven’t spent much time on the M5 lately. Anyone who visited both the wonderful service of Gloucester (11A-12 intersection, 86%) and the terrible service of Bridgwater (pictured below, intersection 24, 32%) didn’t have much to compare the two.

Bridgwater is, to some extent, the worst rest stop in the United States on a distance, and has earned 1 out of 5 stars in every category we reviewed, including the range and quality of restaurants and stores, cleanliness, convenience, and ease of social distancing. Just as unfortunate recent customers took part in the survey, everything is terrible, and other visitors describe it as’dirty’,’depressed’,’not safe’.

On the other hand, Gloucester is as far away as you can imagine from a typical highway stop. It’s in a different league from most gas stations, from the nice design of the building to the cleanliness of its facilities, to restaurants and farm shops selling delicious food.

In fact, the only gas station that can put a candle in Gloucester is run by the same family-run company, Westmorland, with three gas stations in the top third of the league table.

Which brands have the worst highway service?

While Moto is in charge of Britain’s worst gas station (Bridgwater), other brands have rest stops to avoid.

Roadchef runs 3 of the UK’s 10 worst services, including M1’s Watford Gap (16-17, 43%) and M6’s (16-17, 42%) Sandbach, both of which are gloomy stars about himself. I got one. Various facilities.

Meanwhile, there is an ambiguous distinction that Welcome Break is responsible for half of the 10 worst gas stations in the UK. Birchanger Green (M11, Intersection 8), London Gateway (M1, Intersection 2-4), Keele (M6, Intersection 15-16) and Newport Pagnell (M1, Intersection 14-15), all had low customer scores, but none of the M5. As bad as Gordano (intersection 19, 40%).

It’s no surprise that two recent visitors got the lowest score for ease of social distancing, as they said it took 20 minutes to get out of the Gordano parking lot and get back to the highway, and a few others talked about how crowded the service was.

