10 Cheapest Rural Areas To Buy A Home In The UK

Durham County, in northeastern England, is the cheapest rural area in the UK to buy homes, with an average property price of just £109,980.

According to Coulters Property’s 2021 Rural Property Report, the beautiful countryside is most attractive for budget-minded home buyers, followed by the scenic Wyre neighborhoods of Copeland in Cumbria and Lancashire.

Although rural idyll is not for everyone, the epidemic has increased demand for rural real estate at the expense of urban housing. In fact, their research shows that more people are migrating to the countryside for more green space, fresher air, and an overall slower pace of life.

Other rural areas worth seeing on the radar include Northumberland, West Lindsey in Lincolnshire, and Fenland in Cambridgeshire. Not only are the real estate prices attractive, the area is also known for its strong sense of community spirit, beautiful backgrounds and rural charm.

At the other end of the scale, the most expensive area is Waverley, which sits in the southwest corner of Surrey and has an average property price of £473,536. Sevenoaks and Winchester round out the top three most expensive areas.

Cumbria’s Copeland

Are you planning on moving this year? Take a look at the full results below…

10 cheapest rural areas Durham County (£109,980 average house price) Copeland (£136,378) Wire (£160,562) Bassetlaw (£163,570) Allerdale (£167,962) Northumberland (£177,394) West Lindsey (£180,769) East Lindsey (£184,366) Fenland (£196,835) East Riding of Yorkshire (£197,994)

20 stylish garden accessories to decorate your outdoor space

Outdoor Cushion-The Best Garden Accessory

John Lewis & Partners tile print garden cushion, 43 x 43 cm, emerald / white

John Lewis johnlewis.com

£14.00

Crafted from durable waterproof fabric, these printed garden cushions are perfect for garden benches or greenhouse seating areas. It’s a great way to inject pop color outdoors.

Insect house-the best garden accessory

National Trust CJ Wild Life Apex Insect Pavilion

National trust nationaltrust.org.uk

£25.00

Create an insect haven in this beautiful wooden insect house. Hang no more than 2 meters from the ground and watch the buzzing bees and insects all use their holes to lay their eggs.

Garden lighting-the best garden accessory

10 Geo Shape Solar String Lighting

Smart Solar very.co.uk

£14.99

Brighten up your outdoor space with these stylish solar string lights. Designed to illuminate automatically at dusk and charge in direct sunlight. We also love the water resistance.

Outdoor flower pots-the best garden accessory

3 oval trough planters

Bird Bath-the best garden accessory

Round Terracotta Bird Bath, Green

nationaltrust.org.uk

£16.00

Give your birds a safe place to drink with this round glass terracotta bird bath. Simply place it in the garden, fill it with water and watch the garden birds visit. Make sure you fill it up.

Festoon Lights-The Best Garden Accessories

Festoon golf ball light

gardentrading.co.uk

£35.00

Brighten up your summer evenings with trendy festoon lighting. Hang it on a tree, fence or festoon. Ideal for creating an insta-worthy look.

Outdoor table-best garden accessory

Argos Home Ipanema Round 4 Seater Garden Table-Yellow

Argos Home argos.co.uk

£75.00

Decorate your patio with playful yellow garden tables from Argos Home. Perfect for a drink when relaxing outdoors.

Garden Statues-Best Garden Accessories

Bluebell Handmade Recycled Metal Garden Sculpture

CHI-AFRICA notonthehighstreet.com

US $22.49

Made from recycled metals like the car body and oil drums, this bluebell garden sculpture sits nicely between the lawn and flower rims.

Storage box-the best garden accessory

Set of 2 wooden storage boxes

gardentrading.co.uk

£25.60

A set of 2 wooden storage boxes allows you to hide accessories neatly. It is used to move the cuttings to the compost pile or to keep the shed in a pear shape.

Metal Tea Light Holder-Best Garden Accessories

Metal tea light holder

Ideal for tea lights, this stylish holder is a must for any outdoor space this summer. There is a small handle at the top and light padding at the bottom.

Garden Lantern-the best garden accessory

Summer lantern candle holder, pink / blue, H26 cm

John Lewis & Partners johnlewis.com

£35.00

Our summer garden parties may look very different this year, but this doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy these bright candles.

Outdoor Rug-The Best Garden Accessory

Catalpa Indoor/Outdoor Palm Leaf Rug

Rugs aren’t just for use in your home, feel comfortable under your feet with these beautiful green outdoor rugs. Made of polypropylene, it is a durable material that is easy to manage.

Outdoor Games-Best Garden Accessories

Chad Valley Outdoor Wooden Tension Tower Game

Chad Valley argos.co.uk

£33.00

Would you like to have fun with your family this summer without the phone? This beautiful wooden tower game is great to use both indoors and outdoors.

Throw-the best garden accessory

Diamond River Surround Throw-Gray

Stay cozy outdoors with this reversible gray throw. There are hand-woven, geometric diamond patterns and soft white tassels.

Garden Mirror-the best garden accessory

Decorative Antique Pergola Mirror

This stunning mirror that represents your garden will reflect light from dark corners while adding personality. Great for jazzing walls that look tired.

Outdoor Seat Pad-The Best Garden Accessory

Cotton sheet pad

gardentrading.co.uk

£18.00

Add comfort to your outdoor dining chair with a practical cotton seat pad. Available in a variety of colors.

Garden decoration-best garden accessory

Hand-blown transparent glass self-watering

Siyaglass amazon.co.uk

£7.99

These hand-blown glass snails provide an attractive way to water your plants. It slowly releases water into the soil around the plants as needed, so this is good news if you don’t have time to water them yourself.

Outdoor Drink Trolley-The Best Garden Accessories

Coated metal beverage trolley

Forest and co notonthehighstreet.com

US $95.00

Serve cool drinks in style with this stylish drink trolley. Wheels make it easy to move between decks and are waterproof with a metallic coating.

Shed Display-The Best Garden Accessories

Personalized hanging metal garden shed signs

Joyful life notonthehighstreet.com

£32.00

This custom hanging metal sign can be printed with custom wording, making it an ideal accessory for your garden, warehouse, quota or vegetable patch. Signs are provided with rope or suede hangers.

Floor cushion-the best garden accessory

Habitat Floor Cushion-Gray

Habitat argos.co.uk

£18.00

Transform your seating area with these cozy floor cushions. Made from 100% cotton, it gives your garden an instant refreshment. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

