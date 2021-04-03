EU mediators aim to convince US and Iran to return to 2015 nuclear deal





HOST AILSA CHANG:

There is a new attempt to bring the United States and Iran back to the 2015 nuclear deal – the one the Trump administration left behind. The indirect talks are expected to start in Vienna next Tuesday. The goal is to bring Iran and the United States back into compliance, as NPR’s Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: The Biden administration wanted to speak directly with Iran about returning to a deal that offered sanctions relief in exchange for caps on Iran’s nuclear program. Iran backed down, accusing the United States of trying to renegotiate the deal. Instead, the plan is for the other countries that have signed the agreement – the UK, France, Germany, Russia and China – to meet with US and Iranian diplomats separately. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Europeans would lead task forces to work out a plan.

(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JEN PSAKI: This is a welcome and potentially constructive first step, although the diplomatic road ahead can be long.

KELEMEN: Neither side wants to be seen as making concessions. But to revive the deal, the United States would have to ease the sanctions, letting Iran do more business with the world, and Iran again reducing its nuclear program. Kelsey Davenport of the Washington-based Arms Control Association says there are technical and political challenges ahead.

KELSEY DAVENPORT: Iran can ramp up its nuclear activities much faster than the United States could rebuild a campaign to sanction and isolate Iran. Restoring the agreement is therefore the best option to avoid a nuclear crisis and pave the way for new discussions.

KELEMEN: President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. Critics of the deal note that he did not address Iran’s missile program and support for militants in the Middle East and that some of its parts gradually disappear in a few years. Biden administration officials say they want to negotiate a more lasting deal that covers other concerns. The indirect talks next week are just the start. Michele Kelemen, NPR News, Washington.

(SOUNDBITE OF ODDISEE’S “WANT SOMETHING DONE”) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos