



Hanami’s custom of enjoying the temporary beauty of flowers is a part of Japanese culture. In spring, countryside parks and gardens are a place of pilgrimage for those wishing to soak up the beauty of the cherry blossoms. A similar gratitude is taking root in the soil of our hometown when we get out of the blockade.

With the goal of improving people’s access to nature, the National Trust provides eye-popping sight this spring with the spirit of Hanami of Flower Tree Gardens in cities across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The campaign will bloom first in the new London Blossom Garden. Created in part by the Peoples Postcode Lottery and in partnership with the Mayor of London, this garden (located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the borough of London, such as the NHS Nightingale Hospital), commemorates those who died of Covid-19 and celebrates all London citizens.

Part of the National Trusts aims to plant 20 million trees by 2030 to tackle climate change and create new homes for nature. Clusters of flowering trees will soon appear in cities like Newcastle, Nottingham and Plymouth, as well as in other parts of the country. Houses of Representatives in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will also be provided with trees to brighten the district.

When Britain entered its first blockade last year, it was inspired in part by the response to the first #BlossomWatch campaign, where thousands of people shared flower images to lift the spirit of the country. The organization hopes that this new tree will insert a Hanami style marking every year. Spring flowering season, allowing everyone to reconnect with nature outdoors.

National Geographic Traveler (UK) May 2021 published

