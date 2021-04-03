COVID-19: Kenya warns of coronavirus’vaccine apartheid’ after banning UK travel | World news





Kenya has attacked the British government to add the country to the “red list” of the UK’s coronavirus travel.

In an intense statement posted on Twitter, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs used these moves to warn against “vaccine apartheid” between countries producing and “boarding” jabs and the rest of the world.

It came after the UK announced a new travel measure that would take effect from 4am on Friday, April 9th, with restrictions on Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Image: The statement warned against countries such as the UK’holding’ the coronavirus vaccine.

A statement from Kenya’s minister said that such a strategy of “vaccine producers” with “vaccine storage attitudes” “will make it almost impossible for the world to win the war on the epidemic.”

When it announced that it was added to the red list this week, the Department of Transportation said it was responding to concerns about the new strain of COVID-19.

However, Kenya said the policy was “discriminatory” and accused the UK of “storing more vaccines than it is currently in use.”

The UK has ordered more than 400 million coronavirus vaccinations for about 67 million people, but has warned of potential supply problems that will arise in April.

The UK is contributing to a global COVAX initiative aimed at delivering the jab to low-income countries, but business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said earlier this week that the UK is currently “no surplus.”

Kenya, with a population of 53 million, has already received more than 1 million Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccines through COVAX.

A Kenya statement said there was no communication with the British side ahead of the traveler rules change made on Friday.

Being on the “red list” means entry is banned from foreign visitors departing or transiting from the country in the last 10 days.

British and Irish citizens and those with UK residency are permitted to enter, but will have to pay a fee to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days after arriving at a designated port.

Once quarantined, you should undergo COVID testing on days 2 and 8 of self-isolation.

In response, Kenya has imposed its own restrictions on travel in the UK.

Here, everyone arriving from the UK must be quarantined in a “government designated facility” for 14 days at their own expense.

During this period, you will have to undergo two PCR tests at the expense of the traveler.

Exceptions to these rules include Kenyan citizens residing in the UK and cargo flights.

In response to the measures announced by Kenya, the UK’s British High Commission has announced that it will update travel advice for the country.

We will be updating the factual travel advice for those traveling to Kenya this evening in the light of a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Follow us: https://t.co/zAHc8ClJSc

— Kenya, UK (@UKinKenya) April 3, 2021

In another part of the Kenyan government’s statement, “This decision is particularly disturbing in light of the fact that Britain and Kenya enjoy a strong and long-lasting relationship….”

Hundreds of British troops train in Britain every year, and last month Defense Secretary Ben Wallace opened a £70 million military training facility for the Kenya British Army Training Unit (BATUK).

Wallace said at the time, “Kenya is one of East Africa’s key defense partners and this new facility will strengthen partnerships over the next decades to support stability and security in the region.”

Kenya recently introduced new closure restrictions in five counties due to the third coronavirus.

The statement stated, “The third wave Kenya is currently managing with strict COVID-19 protocols and restrictions is an example of Kenyans willing to sacrifice this disease to make sure it doesn’t spread to Kenya or anywhere in the world. That’s important.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos