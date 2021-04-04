Britain surveyed Svalbard’s purchasing area to increase fishing water and install spy posts





The UK considered buying the Svalbard region north of the Arctic Circle to provide light cleaning for spies and increase fishing waters after Brexit.

At the time, Foreign Minister Tobias Ellwood pursued an attempt to buy land from the Norwegian Archipelago, a group of islands in the northeast of Greenland, the last pre-Arctic settlement.

The plan was unveiled by El Woods, a former colleague of the then Foreign Ministry Sir Alan Duncan, when Boris Johnson was foreign minister.

His diary of his tenure was In The Thick Of It: Former Tory’s explosive diary was serialized in a national newspaper on Saturday.

In an entry dated February 1, 2017, Sir Alan wrote: [Tobias] Ellwood made a suing proposal hoping the British would take over Svalbard, an archipelago between Norway and the Arctic, to become the British spaceport. He’s geeks. “

The next day, Sir Alan wrote that Ellwood had previously tried to convince Philip Hammond to buy the island as foreign minister.

He said: Ellwood is still taking his Svalbard kick. Apparently he had tried it before with Hammond, he just cried at him and never spoke again. Norwegians think we are totally crazy.

Ellwood said on Saturday that Britain was trying to convince the government to buy a portion of the Svalbard Islands’ main island for $250 million ($220 million).

Mr. Elwood, now chairman of the Defense Selection Committee, described the land provided through a brokerage as serious real estate.

He told The Telegraph: From a geographical and strategic point of view, what we base on is a bit like Ascension Island, Falklands or indeed Gibraltar.

From a strategic and military point of view I found it very useful.

Mr. Ellwood said communication with satellites has become clearer in Svalbard. Because being located in the north means that the surface speed of Earth’s rotation is slower.

Had this deal been done, it would have been given fishing rights and rights to oil and gas reserves. Most of the archipelago is home to polar bears, most of which are covered with glaciers. In other countries.

It would have been pretty unbelievable as a listening station, Ellwood said. My concern was that China refused to buy strategic land.

Ellwood raised it with Hammond, not when he was as foreign minister between 2014 and 2016, but said he had no interest at all.

Prime Minister David Cameron was very fond of it, but officials said we can’t afford it right now.

Johnson was also keen when he served as foreign minister between 2016 and 2018 because he liked to encourage thinking about as much blue skies as possible.

Elwood, who served as foreign minister from 2014 to 2017, criticized the risk aversion among government officials who were not going to sell.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to The Telegraph’s question. Sources said the department would not comment on the former junior secretary’s thoughts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos