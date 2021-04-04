Flags lowered to honor slain U.S. Capitol police officer





Posted: 03 Apr 2021 1:47 PM

President Joseph Biden has ordered the flags to be lowered, until Tuesday evening, to honor a U.S. Capitol police officer who was killed in the line of duty yesterday afternoon.

The presidential proclamation was released on Friday evening.

As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the United States Capitol bombing on Friday, April 2, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at Half-Staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and stations navies, and on all federal government warships in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset on April 6, 2021, the proclamation reads in part.

Flags must also be lowered at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, and other U.S. facilities abroad, including all military installations and naval ships and stations.

After that, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont also ordered the flags of the United States and the Connecticut states to fly to half the staff, during the same period.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the American flag, all other flags, including those of states, municipalities, businesses, or others, should also be lowered for that same amount of time.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. Capitol Police William F. Evans died of injuries sustained after a man crashed into a car in Evans and another U.S. Capitol policeman on a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol. , then came out brandishing a knife. It was the second death in the line of service this year for a ministry still struggling to heal from the Jan.6 insurgency.

Evans was an 18-year-old veteran who was a member of the department’s first responder unit.

The video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the two officers, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, who died in a hospital.

An American flag outside Newtown Middle School is shown lowered in March, after mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado. President Biden ordered the flags to be lowered until sunset on April 6, in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died defending the Capitol on April 2. Bee photo, Hicks

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos