Kerry says US hopes it can work with China on climate





John Kerry, special envoy for the climate, said on Saturday that he hopes the United States and China will be able to work together on climate issues in the future.

Our hope is that we will be able to deal with yes, China, Kerry said during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters.

President Biden made it clear, and I made it clear: none of the other issues we have with China – and there are issues – are held hostage or engaged in trade for what we have to do about the climate, Kerry added. .

The former secretary of state optimistic about potential climate cooperation with China comes as Washington and Beijing face deep disagreements over human rights and economic issues.

The United States recently imposed sanctions on China for its treatment of the Muslim Uyghur population, while China has fought back and also imposed sanctions on US officials.

Kerryre recently said at the Institute of International Finance’s 2021 Washington political summit that he was unsure whether China would work with the United States on climate issues.

China has a stated goal of being carbon neutral by 2060, and Biden will announce new climate targets for the country at a climate summit in April.

Kerry, who was previously the nation’s top diplomat under former President Obama, said he wanted the Biden administration “to pick up where we left off in 2015 by working with China to get there. Paris agreement because it is essential “.

“If the United States were to fall to zero tomorrow, we would still have a huge problem with the climate crisis. It’s because China is at 30% and rising,” he said last week.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenBlinken revokes sanctions against ICC officials imposed by Trump Biden holds first phone call with Ukrainian President Biden to welcome Japanese Prime Minister for talks on April 16 MORE recently had a meeting with Chinese officials to discuss the differences between countries. Chinese officials have said they want Biden to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the climate summit later this month.

