COVID-19: UK’s First’Vaccine Passport’ Event Date Revealed-‘Traffic Light’ System for Holidays | Political news





Boris Johnson is ready to announce the good news on Easter Monday along with easing home and expedition closures as part of his COVID roadmap to freedom.

At home, he has been firing nine “vaccine passports” pilots from mid-April, including three football showpieces at Wembley and four nightly entertainment demonstrations at Liverpool.

And he is preparing for a vacation abroad ahead of this summer with a “traffic light” system that does not require isolation for travel to the “green traffic light” destination.

However, whether the country is red, amber, or green depends on your vaccination and COVID-19 infection rate.

And the government still says: don’t book vacation abroad yet.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove has sent a strong signal that a vaccine passport will soon be released under the plans used in Israel.

In The Sunday Telegraph, he said, “Vaccines are a very powerful tool, but they cannot provide 100% protection. So we have a look at all of the potentially possible options to ensure the fastest, safest and most sustainable roads. Must see. Normality.”

Gove adds: “Given that the night economy has been hit and the entertainment sector has taken over last year, everything that can help businesses resume faster is worth considering.

“Israel’s approach involves a smartphone app, and the NHS app can serve a similar purpose here.”

Wembley pilots will be the Leicester City/Southampton FA Cup semi-final on April 18, the Karabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 25, and the FA Cup final on May 15.

The Liverpool trial will take place at the Hot Water Comedy Club on April 16, Luna Cinema on April 23-25, Business Events at the ACC Conference Center on April 28, and the Circus Nightclub from April 30 to May 1.

Other trials include the World Snooker Championship, which takes place April 17-May 3 at Sheffield’s Crew Serving Theater, and the massive participation at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, April 24-25.

“We have made great strides over the past few months with our vaccination program and have made huge sacrifices to reach this stage of recovery from COVID-19 for everyone across the country,” the Prime Minister said.

“We are doing everything we can to enable the resumption of our country so that people can return to events, trips and other favorite things as safely as possible, and these reviews help make this happen. Will play an important role.”

PM confirms the role of’certification’

Johnson has rejected the term “vaccine passport” but will announce a “COVID status certification” system that allows people to return to top-notch sports, theaters and other public events on public holidays.

He will say that in the coming months, a system will be developed that takes into account the three factors of natural immunity, determined based on vaccination, a recent negative test, or a positive test conducted in the last six months.

However, the government stresses that businesses such as pubs, restaurants, and non-essential stores that open on April 12 do not need to introduce certification.

Are vaccination passports used in the UK?

However, there is strong opposition to the “vaccine passport” of many lawmakers. This weekend, an interparty group of 72 members of the House of Representatives signed a pledge against the plan, claiming it is “divided and discriminatory”.

If this plan requires legislation, the government may try to beat the rebels by promising them that it will be temporary, no more than a year.

The government said it expects the certification to be most useful in managing the risk that many people have at hand in large events such as festivals, sporting events, and nightclubs.

At the same time, authentication is not used in public transport and in essential stores. There are also exemptions for those who are not recommended to be vaccinated and have difficulty repeating tests.

But the rest will be a smartphone app or a paper certificate. The government said the NHS is working to provide individuals with a means of proving coronavirus status through digital and non-digital channels.

Image: Three’vaccine passport’ pilots are being held at Wembley.

On overseas travel, Johnson will say that the government wants a safe return home, but it is important that the prudent approach continues, taking into account the risks posed by some countries’ third wave and shifting concerns.

Adhering to the Prime Minister’s roadmap timetable, travel abroad is not permitted until as early as May 17th, and the “stay in the UK” rule remains the same.

Downing Street said it will check in advance whether leisure travel can resume on May 17, or whether travelers will have to wait longer before lifting the departure restrictions.

If “Stay in the UK” is removed, as widely predicted recently, it will be replaced by a risk-based “traffic light” system with red, amber and green ratings.

The government claims that this will help ensure that the UK’s vaccination progress is not at risk and provide clear guidance to travelers.

Image: There will be four night entertainment trials in Liverpool.

There are no quarantine requirements for travel in countries in the new “green” category, but pre-departure and post-arrival testing is still required.

The “red” and “yellow” limits remain as they are and must enter quarantine or self-containment upon return.

The government said it will continue to monitor the risks posed by individual countries and will take into account a variety of factors and communicate restrictions.

This includes the percentage of the vaccinated population, the country’s infection rate, the novel coronavirus strain, reliable scientific data, and the country’s access to genome sequencing.

Ministers say it is too early to predict which countries will be included in which during the summer, and the decision will be based on the evidence available at the time. Therefore, the government continues to advise people not to book summer vacation abroad.

‘I’ll go to the bar in a few days’

The Prime Minister is also expected to confirm that the Social Distancing Review is considering the safest approach to allowing close contact between friends and family, enhancing safe transport capabilities, and reducing distance-distance requirements in place and at work. .

This includes how and when governments can safely turn off the 1m+ rule and instructions for working from home. Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week they wanted to see people return to their offices.

According to the ministers, the questions explored in a social distancing review relate to the results of the accreditation review, including whether or not social distancing changes can be promoted.

So, even if vaccination passports are unpopular, they can eventually relax social distancing in bars and restaurants and line up at bars.

