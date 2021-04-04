



More than 5 million people in the UK get a second shot of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Almost 1 in 10 UK adults now have both vaccines.

The government urges a second dose as soon as possible to maximize protection.

Health services across the UK currently have administered more than 36.6 million vaccines from December 8th to April 2nd. This includes 31.4 million people at the first dose and more than 5.2 million people at the second dose.

This milestone marks nearly 1 in 10 UK adults getting both vaccines, ensuring maximum protection from the virus over the coming months.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Matt Hancock said:

Our amazing vaccination program now offers over 5 million first doses, providing the best protection for those most vulnerable to COVID-19, including half of the elderly over 80 years old.

This is important to ensuring that everyone has the strongest possible protection against COVID-19 as we progress along the way to freedom, and it allows us to regain what we love.

We sincerely thank everyone for helping us reach this milestone.

The UK continues to work towards the Prime Minister’s goal of providing primary immunizations to all adults aged 50 and over by mid-April and by the end of July.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Vaccines are a very important part of containment and our way out of this pandemic, and those that matter to them take advantage of the protection they provide.

Whoever you are, wherever you live, regardless of race or religion, we recommend that everyone get vaccinated and help this country get back to normal.

Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Medical Head of Primary Care at NHS England, said:

The fastest vaccination program in the history of the NHS in Europe has reached another important milestone as more than 5 million people now receive a second vaccination that provides the strongest possible protection from serious illness.

This success is evidence for tens of thousands of volunteers, the NHS GP who continues to provide vaccines to everyone who works behind the scenes, as well as nurses and vaccinators, so get a second shot when you get the phone call.

All vaccines used in the UK have undergone strong clinical trials and have met the rigorous safety, effectiveness and quality standards of independent pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory agencies.

The Moderna vaccine has been approved by MHRA and will be released in the spring. MHRA is also evaluating the Janssen and Novavax vaccines.

According to data from UK Public Health (PHE) real studies, both Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are highly effective in reducing coronavirus (COVID-19) in seniors over 70.

The country already has vaccination programs having a significant impact on reducing hospitalizations and deaths, and by the end of February, people over 70 in the UK have prevented at least 6,100 deaths.

Vaccines are free and available at thousands of vaccine centers, GP offices, and pharmacies. We want everyone to make an appointment when they are invited. Over 50 years old can book a jab now. About 98% of people live within 10 miles of UK vaccination centers, including places like mosques, Westminster Abbey, and football stadiums.

Background information

The UK Public Health UK real data on the efficacy of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine can be found here. Data on the number of deaths prevented by the vaccine can be found here.

Through the government’s Vaccines Taskforce, the UK has secured early access to 475 million shots of the eight most promising vaccine candidates, including:

BioNTech/Pfizer 40 million doses Oxford/AstraZeneca 100 million doses Moderna 17 million doses GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur 60 million doses Novavax 60 million doses Janssen 30 million doses Valneva 100 million doses CureVac 50 million doses

To date, the government has invested more than 300 million in manufacturing successful vaccines for rapid launch.

