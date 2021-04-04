US warns of longer wait times on return from Mexico over Easter weekend





Large numbers of Americans returning from Mexico expected despite non-essential border travel ban

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: April 3, 2021 / 11:30 a.m. CDT / Updated: April 3, 2021 / 10:51 a.m. CDT

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) The governments of Mexico and the United States are discouraging non-essential travel to the border this Easter weekend to avoid another peak of COVID-19 at the border.

The Mexican government is urging (its citizens) to avoid unnecessary international travel during the Easter holiday period, the Mexican Foreign Ministry tweeted. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and to avoid another spike in the number of infections and deaths, avoiding crowds and non-essential travel is essential.

Biden launches community body to boost COVID-19 vaccinations

The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed in March 2020 to restrict non-essential cross-border travel. At the US-Mexico border, most Mexican residents have not been allowed to enter the US on tourist visas, depriving US traders of many cross-border buyers.

The restrictions were renewed from last month to April 21.

US citizens and legal permanent residents who venture to Mexico despite the rules are still allowed to re-let but often face long waits.

Even with the current travel restrictions, we expect a large number of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to cross the border in the coming days, said Hector Mancha, director of customs field operations and from US border protection, Hector Mancha earlier this week.

CBP reminds travelers that Easter cascarones are prohibited while in the United States

CBP has warned travelers to expect longer-than-normal wait times at U.S. ports of entry as the holidays approach.

Travelers should plan accordingly and devote more time to their trip, the agency said in a press release.

CBP has an online tool to help motorists and pedestrians estimate wait times at international crossings. Be aware, however, that the estimates are based on the distance from Mexican toll plazas to the US inspection area, essentially the length of international bridges, in the case of Texas entry points.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and the latest news on issues along the U.S.-Mexico border.

