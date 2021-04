The Telegraph’s main headline of the day

Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here are some of the main articles covered on Sunday. Sign up for a free front page newsletter to be briefed twice daily by email. 1. Exclusive: Your Covid passport to return to normal life may not be ready for several months.

The Corona passport, designed to bring life back to normal in the UK, may not be ready until the fall, The Telegraph said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to see for the first time Monday that a system is being developed that will allow people to return to sporting events, theaters and other major public events and travel abroad for vacation. .

2. The British surveyed Svalbard’s purchasing area to increase fishing water and install spy posts.

The UK considered buying the Svalbard region north of the Arctic Circle to provide light cleaning for spies and increase fishing waters after Brexit.

At the time, Foreign Minister Tobias Ellwood made an attempt to purchase land in the Norwegian Archipelago, a group of islands northeast of Greenland, the last pre-Arctic settlement.

3. Nursery teachers should take classes on white privileges, the guidance says

Under the new guidelines, playgroup teachers need a “understanding of white privileges” so toddlers can learn how to “recognize racist behavior and develop anti-racist views.”

New advice, written by union and charitable representatives as an alternative to government legal guidelines, said it was time to challenge the widespread notion of color blindness in differences “children don’t see race”. Read the full story.

4. Pedestrians are stuck on cell phones

Walkers have been accused of building up paved roads because they were so distracted by their phones that they could not move in a straight line along the road.

But researchers have now scientifically explained that only a few rogue pedestrians staring at the screen can send people back and reach out to them and fall into a frenzy of chaos. Read the full story.

5. Kill the Bill protesters who clash with the police at a rally addressed by Jeremy Corbyn.

After Jeremy Corbin spoke to the crowd, hundreds of Kil the Bill protesters clashed with police outside of Congress.

An isolated crash broke out in the evening after additional officers were put in to unblock the road so that McDonald’s trucks, which had been transformed into Parliament Square, could pass through London. Read the full story.

Stay up to date with The Telegraph’s breaking news and the latest in politics.

