COVID-19: What is a’vaccine passport’ and how does it work in the UK? | British news





Boris Johnson will plan for a domestic “vaccine passport” system to help the country get out of lockdown.

Johnson rejected the term “vaccine passport”, but said Monday it would announce a “COVID status certification” system that would allow people to return to sporting events, theaters and other public events on public holidays.

Officials are planning a series of demonstration events over the coming months, exploring ways that places like football fields and nightclubs can reopen without social distancing.

Image: Fourth Stage of the UK’s Blockade Off

Lawmakers will want to scrutinize the proposal with many deeply suspicious of the domestic “vaccine passports” and those who call them “dangerous” and “discriminatory”.

Here’s what we know so far about how the plan could work in the UK.

How does the vaccine passport system work?

The government plans to develop a system in the coming months that will take into account three factors: vaccination, a recent negative test, and a natural immunity determined based on a positive test conducted in the last six months.

People can use the app to prove their status.

In the Sunday Telegraph, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove suggested that Britain could draw inspiration from the “vaccine passport” scheme already in use in Israel.

“The Israeli approach involves smartphone apps, and NHS apps can serve a similar purpose here,” he said.

Paper certificates can also be used.

The government said the NHS is working to provide individuals with a means of proving coronavirus status through digital and non-digital channels.

At the international level, some countries already have requirements for people to prove their identity before arriving.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

PM confirms the role of’certification’

The European Union is creating a digital green certificate that shows if someone has been vaccinated, tested negative, or recovered from COVID-19.

Where can I use it?

“Vaccine passports” are used for large events such as sports events and concerts, or for entry into theaters, nightclubs and places where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Since vaccination does not provide 100% protection, it is likely to be used to manage risk and reduce social distancing measures.

Johnson has suggested that the certificate can give businesses and customers “maximum trust” when society resumes.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

‘The vaccine barrier is leaking and incomplete’

However, pubs, restaurants, and non-essential shops that open on April 12 do not need to introduce certification.

And in the long run, you won’t need vaccine certification to use public transport or enter essential stores.

There are also exemptions for those who are not recommended to be vaccinated and have difficulty repeating tests.

Was there any objection to the idea?

There is strong opposition to the “vaccine passport” of many lawmakers.

More than 70 members of the House of Representatives, including 40 Conservatives and colleagues from the Senate, oppose the introduction of a “vaccine passport” in the UK and have signed the pledge, claiming it is “divided and discriminatory”.

Signed by other prominent figures such as former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former Labor Shadow Prime Minister John McDonnell and former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, the pledge warns the government not to introduce the plan.

Baroness Chakrabarti, who warns that the use of a coronavirus certificate can create a “checkpoint britain”, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “Having a passport for international travel is a privilege and luxury, but being involved in the community. Life is a fundamental right.”

The British Beer and Pub Association (BPPA) recommends that pubs and other hospitality establishments require preliminary inspections with the threat of fines for venues if the move does not comply with regulations, recommending that pubs and other hospitality establishments should require proof of indemnity allowing people to enter. A young man who visits the bar for several months unless received.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said the vaccine passport could feel like it discriminates against non-Jap people, such as pregnant women.

When can it be introduced?

Mobile app development can take months, according to The Sunday Telegraph’s report, so the technology may not be ready until the fall.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that the government could try to beat the Tori rebels by promising that the initiative would last temporarily-perhaps less than a year if the initiative comes in.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden previously suggested that “vaccine passports” are not permanent, but can be a beneficial “short-term tool” for reopening places safely.

Are there any test events planned?

A series of pilot events will start within two weeks.

They will be at Liverpool’s Hot Water Comedy Club for the first time on April 16th.

Additional Liverpool exams will take place April 23-25 ​​at Luna Cinema, April 28 at ACC Conference Center Business Events and April 30 to May 1 at Circus Nightclub.

Wembley pilots will be the Leicester City/Southampton FA Cup semi-final on April 18, the Karabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 25, and the FA Cup final on May 15.

Other trials include the World Snooker Championship, which takes place April 17-May 3 at Sheffield’s Crew Serving Theater, and the massive participation at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, April 24-25.

