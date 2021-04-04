



Hell Bay, Isles of Scilly is similar to the Caribbean Sea.

The Isles of Silly may not have Caribbean temperatures, but the white sandy beaches and turquoise waters are enchanting. There is a blend of self-reliance with other worlds that can be obtained from places like palm trees and anguilla. Located on the car-free island of Briar, Hell Bay Hotel adds an effect with pastel-coloured weatherboards to add to the feel of this noisy world. Hell Bay Hotel offers doubles at 370 half boards.

Mount St. Michaels in Cornwall (Mont Saint-Michel, Normandy) Photo: Diane Randell/Alamy

The Cornish version, the spiritual twin of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, shares the shape of a cone. Where Mont Saint-Michel has a Benedictine Abbey, St Michaels Mount has a castle that has been the family home since the 1600s. Both have great coastal promenades and a rich medieval history. Thanks to the Gulf Stream, St Michaels Mount has added a famous subtropical garden. About 30 people still live on the island connected to the mainland by a causeway, and there are amphibious vehicles that take tourists and islanders to the mainland when the tide is high. Marazion Hotel overlooks St Michaels Mount and offers double rooms at 18 B&B.

Rathfinny, Sussex (Napa Valley, California) Flint Barns of the Rathfinny estate. Photo: Vivienne Blakey

In the past decade, Sussex has been growing vineyards faster than Napa Valley. Most, including Ridgeview and Bolney, have tours and cellar door sales, but Rathfinny also has accommodation. Flint Barns offers rooms with en suite bathrooms all decorated with exposed bricks and natural wood. Book one of the short breaks and we will give you the best bottle of your room. Rathfinny has 95 B&B rooms.

Yorkshire (Provence) Photo: Josie Elias / Alamy

To see the fragrant Provence 60-acre piece of Gods Own Country, visit the Yorkshire Lavender Garden, a complete paint chart of various lavenders in fields, labyrinths, and plant nurseries. With a south-facing, York Minster (good day) view, this is also the best cycling country. Stay at Fauconberg in the nearby town of Coxwold, where you can head to Howard Hill, which boasts outstanding natural beauty by foot, bike or car. Where to stay The Fauconberg doubled from 130 B&B.

Lynton and Lynmouth, Devon (Switzerland) Walking up the hill with wild goats in Devon. Photo: Steve Taylor/Alamy

Romantic poets, including Wordsworth and Southey, initially branded the countryside around Lynton in Devon as Little Switzerland (indifferent to the fact that Switzerland is inland). There may be no species on the cow’s neck, but there is abundance of the countryside, with canyons, wild goat populations, and cable railroads leading visitors to Lynmouth that make the poet feel he has the point. The Rising Sun Inn in Lynmouth has thatch charm and double rooms at 210 B&Bs.

Minak Theater, Cornwall (Greece) Photo: Getty Images

In 1932, when Cornishwoman Rowena Carr decided to perform The Tempest, she built a Greek amphitheater in the backyard near the Lands End. Now the Minak Theater can accommodate up to 750 people per performance. Perfectly suited for outdoor needs in the 2021s, performances run from March to September. The program includes Canterbury Tales as well as family-oriented Dr Doolittle and The Wolves of Willoughby Chase. Along Zennor’s coast, Gurnards Head has doubled in 140 B&Bs.

Hadrians Wall (China) Dawn at Hadrians Wall near the Roman Fort at Housesteads in Northumberland. Photo: Brian Jannsen/Alamy

Although not as long as 13,170 miles of the Great Wall of China, Hadrian’s Roman soldiers made a very firm effort in AD 122 to drive the Scots out of England. There are 73 miles of walls (some also known as 84 according to English Heritage) that run from Wallsend on the Tyne River to Solway Firth in Cumbria, all of which are fortified and decorated with walkways. Birdoswald is where you can see the oldest surviving stretches and explore the vast ruins of a Roman fortress. A delightful food-oriented hotel, Farlam Hall has doubled from 239 B&B.

Cautley Spout, Cumbria (Iceland) Howgill Fells and Cautley Spout. Photo: Bernd Brueggemann/Alamy

At nearly 200 meters, it is an Icelandic-style glacier valley, the tallest waterfall in England with water falling down the cliff face. There’s also a nice walkway and panoramic views located in Howgill Fells on the edge of Yorkshire Dales National Park. The Black Bull is a luxury gastro pub and restaurant with double rooms at 125 B&Bs.

Portmeirion (Amalfi Coast) Photo: Debu55y / Alamy

It’s a charming square with a house of the same color as Portofino, but with Welsh cakes and a much better beach. Arts and crafts architect Clough Williams-Ellis began creating this quirky paradise highlighted by Med in 1925. With restaurants, cafes and acres of gardens, thousands of people visit it every day, but you can stay in one of the cottages. Or there are two hotels. The beachfront Portmeirion Hotel is particularly beautiful at sunset. Hotel Portmeirion is double at 179 B&B.

Shetland Islands (Norway) Scalloway Harbour. Photo: Getty Images

It is not surprising that Norway is only 217 miles across the North Sea, as the elements of the Shetland Islands and the windy landscape are reminiscent of Scandinavia. There is a lot of Viking history here, including the former settlements of Jarlshof and Old Scatness, wildlife and bird predation. Along with clear skies, it’s also one of the most trusted places to see the Northern Lights in England. The 16th-century Busta House doubled in 115 B&Bs.

Please check the Covid Refund and Rescheduling Policy before booking.

