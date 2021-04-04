Blockade Brings Amazing Increase in Modern Slavery | crime





New data measuring the scale of modern slavery and human trafficking in the UK show a remarkable increase in reports of sexual and criminal exploitation during the epidemic.

Cases of sexual exploitation, including those who were obsessed with brothels and forced to engage in prostitution, increased by a quarter compared to the previous year in 2020. Almost a quarter of the cases involved children.

Criminal exploitation, including forced theft and forced begging, increased by 42%, with a fifth of potential victims said to be underage. Dozens of cases cited drug-related activities involving county gangs where teens were used to transport drugs and money.

Analysis from the modern slave helpline’s annual assessment reveals that more children are involved in slavery than ever before.

Statistics that combine data for all police areas in the UK are used to uncover the dynamics and extent of modern slavery.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen Romanian women were rescued by police during a series of raids in western London, suspected of prostitution. In less than 24 hours, 11 members of the drug trading network were arrested in the southern part of the capital on charges of human trafficking and crimes of modern slavery.

Due to previous operations, high-ranking metropolitan police detectives warned that the public may encounter victims of modern slavery every day, but without realizing it.

A report on the helpline run by Unseen, an anti-slavery charity, shows that Romanians make up the largest group of victims, followed by Chinese, Albanian and British.

During the epidemic, reports related to modern slavery on cannabis farms increased by 95%, providing evidence that the UK drug market is still active.

In total, the helpline had about 8,000 contacts from victims and experts working in services like NHS last year. As a result, 3,481 potential victims of modern slavery were identified, of which 10% increased from 7% in 2019.

Justine Currell, Managing Director of Unseen and co-author of the assessment, said: One year after the first blockade, the number of reports of sexual and criminal exploitation, and of child-related reports is of particular concern.

She says the lockdown reduces the visibility of exploitation, such as people being forced to work in car washes and nail bars, but the data suggests that modern slavery is still thriving. Despite difficult access to victims, the number of sexual exploitations rose from 219 to 273, and the number of criminal exploitations rose from 179 to 254.

The helpline assessment will begin on Wednesday by British independent anti-slavery commissioner Sara Thornton, who said it is an important alternative mechanism for victims to seek help. Since its launch in 2016, the Helpline has identified more than 20,000 potential victims of exploitation.

Currell added: There is still a lack of general awareness of modern slavery, with 100,000 in the UK alone.

Separately, official statistics revealed that there were more than 10,000 suspected victims of human trafficking, slavery and forced labor in the UK last year.

According to the latest home office statistics, there has been a significant increase in people participating in national referral mechanisms that support victims of modern slavery. The most common nationalities were from England, Albania and Vietnam.

