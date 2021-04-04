If your dog finds my sheep, I will shoot you. British farmers warn Walker. Rural problems





Farmers are warning that dog attacks on livestock are approaching epidemic rates as they prepare for a surge in dog attacks heading for high season.

A study published by NFU Mutual found that the cost of dog attacks on livestock increased 10% last year to $1.3 million during the pandemic, especially among inexperienced dog owners, due to the increase in dog ownership.

As Rebecca Davidson, an insurance company’s expert on rural affairs, said: How their dogs will behave around farm animals.

The beginning of the lamb season was struggling for farmer Gordon Wyeth with a sheep attack by a pet dog. He estimates that the number of attacks has doubled since the lockdown began. There was a ram that was bitten by the neck. [killed], It seems to be the next day. The next day we had a husky chasing lamb. After that, he said, one ewe had died. The problem is reaching the epidemic rate. It’s much worse than ever.

The revised national law, issued on April 1, advises visitors to control their dogs and adhere to sight guidelines, where farmers fear not going far enough to educate their dog owners.

It is a criminal offense for dogs to chase or attack livestock, and even if the dog appears to be harmless, the owner is required to pay 1,000 fines.

Davidson said: Even if the dog doesn’t make physical contact, the pain and fatigue of the chase can lead to the death or miscarriage of the sheep.

These attacks not only cause unbearable suffering to farm animals, but also create great anxiety for the farmers and their families who deal with the aftermath.

One of the UK’s largest sheep farms with 12,000 sheep in southern England, Wyeth suffered more than most people.

In one attack in 2016, he lost 116 sheep and sheep. This is considered the worst attack on record in the UK and is the biggest loss in breeding sheep for 35 years.

He said: They were pushed into the canyon gates and choked. We have just found a pile of dead sheep rushing up towards the city gate. We didn’t find the dog.

We suffered. With a lot of animals, you get used to death and everything else, but when such waste and animals suffer, emotions are different.

Farmers say they put down signs warning dog walkers to crack down on dogs. Photo: Stephen Barnes/Farming/Alamy

He said signs posted around the farm are often removed by people walking their dogs, and police seem reluctant to take action after an attack.

Police Commissioner Darren Martland, responsible for rural and wildlife crime, has urged the police to step up their response to rural crime and to keep rural communities in our eyes and ears.

However, despite worries that livestock is a crime, Wyeth is fighting dog owners in civil courts and in his field. He said: You are amazed at the abuse we receive when we pull someone up for not leading their dog.

Wyeth says he is a dog lover and owns 10 dogs. He blamed the owner for the attack, adding: There is no such thing as a bad dog, it is just a bad owner.

Dr. Jenna Kiddie, director of dog behavior at the Dogs Trust, warned all dog owners to be vigilant about the sight, sound, smell, or even expectations of their livestock.

She said: It is important to remember that chasing is part of the normal behavior of a dog, and any dog ​​can be chased regardless of breed, breed, age or size.

However, in addition to the harm the dog can do and the risk of fines, owners have another reason to worry.

The law protects farmers who shoot dogs after their livestock, and Wyeth has shot pet dogs in the past. He said: It makes you feel sick for weeks.

But he added: Weve just started giving birth, so I took my gun. In the next 2-3 weeks, I can bet my dog ​​will attack my sheep and I will shoot.

