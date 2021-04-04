British Charities Warn Of Medical Research Risk Due To Lack Of Covid Support | Medical research





The healthcare charity has expressed disappointment that the UK government has not conducted more than hundreds of millions of pounds of research that is at risk from Covid’s catastrophic impact on fundraising.

As charity stores closed and fundraising events were canceled, medical charities were forced to cut more than 40% of their research spending last year, and they told the agency that more cuts would follow.

In an 11-hour deal last week, the government announced 250m to help pay for the British Association with Horizon Europe, an international 7-year research program. However, major scientific institutions are still facing cuts of more than 20% due to the collapse of medical charity funds.

Carol Bewick, director of member engagement and communications at the Association of Medical Research Charities, said Horizon Europe’s promise is good news for scientists and researchers, but this does not correct the drastic shortage of charitable research funds they face. I said I wouldn’t.

She said: Since June of last year, we have told the government that charity-funded research is at risk, but time and time again they haven’t been able to protect it. The charity paid half of all publicly funded medical research in the UK in 2019.

The medical charity has requested the government for at least three years in line with the $310 million charity fund, but no support was provided despite cross-party support for the proposed Life Sciences-Charity Partnership Fund.

The Cancer Institute, which discovered 20 new candidate drugs since 2005, cut research funding by 20% due to a lack of medical charity during the pandemic. The loss of subsidies will hurt new drug discovery and other areas of cancer research, with further cuts expected in fiscal year this year.

Overall, our cancer research, including drug discovery work, will probably go back 12 to 18 months, and there will be another cut, said Professor Paul Workman, the institute’s chief executive officer. This will have a real impact. The situation is exacerbated by the need to limit the number of people working in the lab, he said.

Last minute funding for Horizon Europe avoided what Workman called the perfect storm threatening an additional fifth of the lab’s research. Don’t forget that my petition to the government did not give you any relief to mitigate losses for medical research charities. We are still trying to withstand very big storms.

Cancer Research UK, the world’s largest independent cancer charity, says it will have to cut its research budgets of 150 million annually over the next four to five years without new support. The charity’s chief executive Michelle Mitchell said the government still has the opportunity to provide the support it needs to make sure that medical charities don’t need to cut.

Nobel laureate and head of the Francis Crick Institute, Sir Paul Nurse, said his research center has lost $20 million in medical research charity funding, which means massive duplication had it not been able to raise funding from other sources in the past six months. . What happens in other institutions should be important, he said.

The charity is asking for a bridge until funding returns again, and Lim is surprised that the government doesn’t see the government supporting it. They are ignoring the problems of the charity.

The shortage of medical charitable grants adds to the 120 million research fund lost in UK Research and Innovation, a central science funding institution after the overseas aid budget was cut. This decision has already led to the closure of international research programs and threatens ongoing work to monitor the emergence of the worrisome novel coronavirus.

