Japanese Prime Minister wants to calm Sino-Taiwanese tensions during US visit





Japanese Prime Minister says his country will cooperate with the United States to calm tensions between China and Taiwan

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 9:47 a.m.

2 min read

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday that Taiwan’s peace and stability is essential for the region and that Japan will cooperate with the United States to calm growing tensions between China and Taiwan.

Suga is expected to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington next week, the first in-person summit of U.S. leaders since taking office in January. Tokyo considers its American alliance to be the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policy and wishes to develop close relations with the new American administration.

Taiwan is expected to be on the agenda as leaders seek ways to deal with China’s growing security threat in the region. Chinese fighter jets are increasingly entering Taiwanese airspace, and China has protested an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards that followed new sales of weapons equipment to Taipei .

It is important that Japan and the United States cooperate and use deterrence to create an environment in which Taiwan and China can find a peaceful solution, Suga said on a TV broadcast on Sunday.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if necessary, and has worked to isolate the island internationally.

Japan views China’s growing activity as a security threat and opposes Beijing’s claim to the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea and its increased activity in the disputed area. China also claims ownership of almost all of the South China Sea and has built military installations on reefs and atolls by covering them with sand and concrete.

China has denied being expansionist and said it was only defending its territorial rights.

Suga also hopes to advance a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific to promote a rules-based order in the region and discuss ways to cooperate on North Korea policy. The ongoing fight against the pandemic and climate change is also among the key issues.

Suga, who has set a goal of achieving a carbon-neutral society by 2050, said he hoped to work closely with Biden to jointly lead international efforts to address the pressing issue when the US leader holds a virtual climate change summit just one week after their meeting. .

I hope I can fully exchange our views when I meet (Biden) so that we can together lead the (global) efforts, Suga said (asterisk).

