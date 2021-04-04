Top 20 Instagram-able gardens across the UK





Closures are nearing the end and many are planning their summer holidays and places to visit in the UK.

There are so many places to go and many of us want to make the most of our summer, but finding the best place to visit can be very difficult to decide.

To help the British know where to go after closure, Direct2Florist has unveiled 20 of the best Instagram gardens in the UK.

The Royal Botanical Garden, Kew, is the UK’s most Instagram-listed garden with 48,144. Northumberland’s Alnwick Garden is in second place with 27,549, and Warwickshire’s Kenilworth Castle and Elizabethan Garden are in third place with 20,871.

All of the top 20 are:

Royal Botanical Gardens-KewThe Alnwick Garden-NorthumberlandKenilworth Castle and Elizabethan Gardens-WarwickshireBodnant Garden-ConwyChelsea Physic Garden-LondonStourhead-WiltshireChatsworth-DerbyshireArley Hall and Gardens-Cheshire Cambridge University Botanical Garden-CambridgeStowe-HaverburgHaverford, Edinburgh Castle and Chathfords-Edinburgh Gardens-EssexClyne Gardens-Swansea National Botanic Gardens of Wales-CarmarthenshireInverewe Garden and Estate-HighlandsCambo Estate-FifeBenmore Botanic Garden-ArgyllAberglasney Gardens-Camarthenshire Gordon Castle Walles Garden-Fochabers for the latest country headlines

Reflecting the results, Direct2Florist’s Simon Stirling said: Kew Gardens has one of the most diverse botanical collections in the UK as well as around the world, so it’s no surprise that it scored high on Instagram data.

“The gardens make you feel good based on the variety of colors you can see. In spring, red tulips and rhododendrons, fiery orange bird of paradise flowers, and dark blue crocuses are the ideal post-closed gardens to visit for those visiting here. One of the most beautiful places in London for a bright summer.

Stirling added: After a long winter blockade, British people across the UK are looking for escape.

“As international travel restrictions are likely to apply for a while, many people stay near their homes and instead are looking for a way to get the sun and nature in the UK.

“The parks and gardens will be bigger this summer than ever, with the British trying to make the most of the UK after closure.

If the blockade has taught us what, it is a much greater appreciation for the outdoors.

“Flowers are a great way to feel good. We hope that this study will enable the British public to visit the truly amazing gardens and flowers found throughout England, Wales and Scotland this summer.

