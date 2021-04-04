United States vaccinates 4 million people in one day





The Biden administration announced on Saturday that the United States had set a new record for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in a day, inoculating more than 4 million people.

Cyrus Shahpar, White House COVID-19 data director, tweeted on Saturday that more than 4.08 million doses had been administered in the past 24 hours. He noted that this was the first time the United States had received an average of more than 3 million doses per day over the past week.

Wow a record breaking day !! + 4.08 million reported doses administered compared to yesterday’s total. First day with 4M or more. Also for the first time averaging over 3M per day over the past week, Shahpar tweeted. Millions of people are coming together to accelerate our progress towards controlling the pandemic!

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the United States has administered 4,081,959 doses of the vaccine since Friday, bringing the seven-day immunization average to 3,072,527 per day.

In total, more than 161.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States so far, according to the agency’s vaccine tracking. More than 104 million people have received at least one dose and nearly 60 million have been fully immunized.

The data comes as the government seeks to speed up vaccinations in an attempt to return to some degree of normality.

The CDC issued guidelines on Friday stating that fully vaccinated people should not be tested before or after domestic travel. However, the agency still advises wearing a mask and getting tested three to five days after international travel.

But despite encouraging news on the vaccine front, experts warn the American public must remain vigilant to avoid a further rise in cases nationwide.

Cases have increased steadily over the past two weeks after declining after the winter break. Michigan in particular has seen an increase in cases over a two-week period, according to data from the New York Times.

More than 30 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to CDC data and more than 550,000 have died.

