UK Weather: Sunny and Warm Easter Sundays and Cold Snowy Mondays | British news





Today, temperatures in southern England are expected to rise to 18C (64.4F). Easter egg hunts run the risk of chocolate messing up.

After a chilly, dry and bright start on most Easter Sundays, hopes for an outdoor roast can be met in some areas, and the weather is like spring, especially sunny in the central and eastern areas.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said temperatures in southern England are expected to be 16C (60.8F) or 17C (62.6F), with a potential high of 18C (64.4F).

However, warm weather does not last long. Temperatures are expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius by Easter Monday, with the possibility of snow.

Rain, strong winds, and cold air will arrive early in northern Scotland where there is a snow warning, and snowfall may be expected in some coastal areas of eastern England.

On Monday, the temperature is expected to drop to 7C (44.6F) or 8C (46.6F).

From 6pm on Sunday to midnight on Monday, there may be 15cm of snow on the high area until Easter Monday morning with a yellow warning from the meteorological agency.

About the warm weather on Easter Sunday, Mr. Partridge joked. “If you hide it in the garden, you need to make sure the eggs don’t melt. It will be pretty warm.”

London and the southeastern part of England will be mostly dry, but you can expect a cloudy start until Sunday.

On Monday, before the temperature drops to 8C (46.4F), the clouds gradually thin and break, resulting in clear, warm orders with a maximum temperature of 16C (60.8F) in the afternoon with a slight light breeze. .

Some areas of Manchester start foggy the day before a sunny afternoon, temperatures rise to 12C, and the fog covers most of Wales and peaks at 14C (57.2F) before it warms up quickly into the morning due to clear skies and plenty of sunlight. ).

#EasterDay will be much clearer and warmer in the central and eastern regions.

But rain, stronger winds, and cooler air will gradually disappear across northern Scotland.

A sign of things to come

Here is 4cast pic.twitter.com/CuuhgZny31

— Met Office (@metoffice) April 3, 2021

Easter Sunday weather will be similar in Belfast, with sunny weather and the possibility of mild rain during the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C (53.6F).

Sky News weather presenter Nazaneen Ghaffar said: “Up until now, Easter weekend has been sunny and dry for many, but by the end of Easter Sunday, the cold front will spread throughout Scotland and the rest of England and Ireland by Sunday night. is. .

“On Easter Monday, the fronts will clear the south, and extremely cold northern arctic winds will occur everywhere.

“So early April will be a cold day. In Scotland, temperatures drop from 3 to 6C (37.4 to 42.8F) and in other regions up to 7 to 8C (44.6 to 46.4F).

“However, the cold of the wind will feel close to sub-zero temperatures in the northern and eastern coastal regions and elsewhere, in the order of 1-4C (33.8-39.2F).”

This phenomenon is unlikely to recur on Easter Sunday, as some parts of the UK enjoyed mini heatwaves earlier in the week with mercury reaching nearly 24C (75.2F) on Wednesday.

Now that the public has respected COVID-19 regulations and restrictions have begun to ease, sunny weather has come as they urge friends and family to meet only outdoors.

About 51% of British households plan to turn their traditional Easter roast into a barbecue or picnic this year, according to a survey by Sainsbury’s.

But sticking to an indoor dinner is more seen in Fife, Strathclyde, and Highlands. An area expected to withstand strong winds and blizzards as the country enters the “arctic trough”.







