Olympic wrestling trials results in the United States – OlympicTalk





Results of the Olympic wrestling trials in the United States in Fort Worth, Texas…

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Finals: Thomas Gilman beats. Vitali Arujau PIN, 2-2 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Thomas Gilman beats. Joe Colon 10-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Vitali Arujau beats. Correction of daton 7-5

65kg (weight not yet qualified for the Olympic Games) Finals: Jordan Oliver beats. Joey McKenna 3-0, 5-2 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Joey McKenna beats. Zain Retherford 8-5 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Jordan Oliver beats. Yanni Diakomihalis 4-4

74kg Finals: Kyle Dake beats. Jordan Burroughs 3-0, 3-2 Challenge tournament final: Kyle Dake beats. Jason Nolf 11-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Kyle Dake defeats. Evan Wick 10-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Jason Nolf beats. David Carr 10-0

86kg Finals: David Taylor beats. Bo Nickal 4-0, 6-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: David Taylor beats. Gabe Dean 4-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Bo Nickal beats. Zahid Valence 12-5

97kg Finals: Kyle Snyder beats. Kollin Moore 10-0, 5-1 Challenge tournament final: Kollin Moore beats. Mike Macchiavello 10-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Kollin Moore beats. Ty Walz 6-2 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Michael Macchiavello beats. Hayden Zillmer 2-2

125kg Finals: Gable Steveson beats. Nick Gwiazdowski 10-0, 10-4 Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Gable Steveson beats. Greg Kerkvliet 11-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Nick Gwiazdowski beats. Dom Bradley 6-0

Women’s freestyle, 50 kg, finals: Sarah Hildebrandt beats. Victoria Anthony 12-2, 10-0 Challenge tournament final: Victoria Anthony beats. Amy Fearnside 11-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Victoria Anthony beats. Alyssa Lampe 7-6 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Amy Fearnside defeats. Whitney Conder 4-1

53kg Finals: Jacarra Winchester beats. Ronna Heaton 7-4, 12-2 Challenge tournament final: Ronna Heaton beats. Katherine Shai PINChallenge Tournament Semi-Finals: Ronna Heaton beats. Dominique Parrish 7-3 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Katherine Shai beats. Areana Villaescusa 2-1

57kg Finals: Helen Maroulis beats. Jenna Burkert 5-3, 5-6, PINChallenge Tournament Final: Jenna Burkert beats. Alli Ragan PINChallenge Tournament Semifinals: Jenna Burkert beats. Cameron Guerin 11-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Alli Ragan beats. Xochitl Mota-Pettis 9-2

62kg Finals: Kayla Miracle beats. Macey Kilty 8-4, 3-4, INJ (8-0) Challenge tournament final: Macey Kilty beats. Maya Nelson 5-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Maya Nelson beats. Jennifer Page 6-1 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Macey Kilty beats. Mallory Velte 4-2

68kg Finals: Tamyra Mensah-Stock beats. Kennedy Blades 12-4, 8-1 Challenge Tournament Final: Kennedy Blades defeats. Forrest Molinari 11-1 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Forrest Molinari beats. Alara Boyd 4-3 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Kennedy Blades defeats. Alexandra Glaude 5-0

76kg Finals: Adeline Gray beats. Kylie Welker 10-0, 11-0 Challenge tournament final: Kylie Welker beats. Victoria Francis 6-3 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Kylie Welker beats. Dymond Guilford 8-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Victoria Francis beats. Jackie Cataline 9-3

Greco-Roman60kg Finals: Ildar Hafizov beats. Ryan Mango 7-0, 8-0 Challenge tournament final: Ryan Mango beats. Leslie Fuenffinger 3-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Leslie Fuenffinger beats. Dalton Roberts 5-2 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Ryan Mango beats. Sam Jones 4-1

67kg Finals: Alejandro Sancho beats. Ellis Coleman 2-0, 3-1 Challenge Tournament Final: Ellis Coleman beats. Benji Peak 7-3 Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Ellis Coleman beats. Xavier Johnson 6-0 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Benji Peak beats. Raymond Bunker 9-0

77kg (weight not yet qualified for the Olympic Games) Finals: Jesse Porter beats. Peyton Walsh 8-1, 7-7 Challenge tournament semi-finals: Peyton Walsh defeats. Jacob Fisher 4-1 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Jesse Porter defeats. Patrick Smith 5-3

87kg Finals: John Stefanowicz beats. Joe Rau 6-5, 2-1 Challenge tournament final: John Stefanowicz beats. Pat Martinez 1-1 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: John Stefanowicz beats. Alan Vera 6-3 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Pat Martinez beats. Jonathan Anderson 8-0

97kg Finals: G’Angelo Hancock beats. Braxton Amos 8-0, 8-0 Challenge tournament final: Braxton Amos beats. Nick Boykin 8-2 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Nick Boykin beats. Daniel Miller 7-5 Semi-finals of the Challenge tournament: Braxton Amos beats. Nick Sheridan 8-6

130kg (weight not yet qualified for the Olympic Games) Finals: Adam Coon beats. Cohlton Schultz 10-1, 3-3 Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Adam Coon beats. West Cathcart FALLChallenge semi-finals: Cohlton Schultz beats. Jacob Mitchell 4-3

