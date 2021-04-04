The Cold War between the United States and China will have more than two sides





Fears of a domino effect have ravaged Vietnam.

Photographer: Patrick Christain / Getty Images

The Cold War is back – or at least its rhetoric. US President Joe Biden wants to forge an “alliance of democracies” against the “autocracies” of the world. The New York Times is not alone in believing that “the world is increasingly divided into separate if not purely ideological camps, with China and the United States hoping to attract supporters.”

It would be a deeply disturbing development if it were true. The real danger that awaits us, however, is not so much a new Cold War as it is binary ways of thinking that see blatant divisions and antagonisms where none exist.

Politicians and journalists might find it useful to define the world through oppositions; it might even appear to help a polarized society like the United States unite against a perceived enemy. But, as in the US-Soviet rivalry, such thinking can cause a fatal disconnection from reality.

The old Cold War, it will be remembered, accelerated with the help of widespread hysteria in the late 1940s over the “loss” of China to communism. Of course, China has never lost on the United States. Nonetheless, fear of a “domino effect” hardened the resolve of the United States, ultimately costing hundreds of thousands of lives, that Vietnam was not also lost.

Many books have been written about how Washington’s best and brightest were fooled by this powerfully self-sustaining fixation. Around what President Dwight Eisenhower has called the “military-industrial complex” has grown a supportive intellectual-industrial complex specializing in dividing the world into irreconcilable “blocks”.

Those who postulate categorical oppositions between the free world and the non-free world have still not seen that China and Vietnam are part of a larger and irreversible Asian and African movement towards decolonization, self-determination and nation building. In this process, made extremely cumbersome by the instability of domestic and international politics, no developing country can afford permanent friends or enemies.

This has been repeatedly confirmed by events. A military confrontation with his Soviet friends and the betrayal of his chosen successor made Mao Zedong the host of President Richard Nixon in Beijing. A few years later, China invaded its former communist ally, Vietnam with American approval. More recently, Vietnam has become an American partner.

Many of the hot and calamitous wars of the Cold War could have been avoided if the then-leading superpower had recognized the pragmatic interest of small nations – the self-reinforcing imperatives that prompted Ho Chi Minh to contact US diplomats in the United States. the start of his career. as a nation builder. Instead, cold warriors such as US Secretary of State John Foster Dulles and CIA Director Allen Dulles have made the world a more dangerous place with their obstinate block thinking.

In a notorious and fateful act, the United States canceled aid promised to the Aswan Dam in Egypt at the last minute, humiliating Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser (a persecutor of the Communists, incidentally) and forcing him to turn back. to the Soviet Union for help.

The Dulles brothers also convinced themselves that India, declared neutral, was in the Soviet camp. “Duller, Duller, Dulles,” as Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has dubbed it, could not see that India, like all developing countries, was focused on pursuing its own vital interests.

This often meant playing one superpower against another. India succeeded in securing Soviet military assistance and US development aid at the same time as it tirelessly advocated, as leader of the Non-Aligned Movement, decolonization in Asia and Africa.

Pakistan has achieved the most remarkable feat of joining the US-led security treaties against Communism while developing fraternal relations with Communist China.

There is no doubt that today, forced to choose between allying with a democracy or an autocracy, most countries would choose both again. They can hardly do otherwise.

Countries like Indonesia and Vietnam certainly welcome the American presence in Asia as a counterweight to China. But their economies are too dependent on them to effectively break with Beijing.

In fact, a new windfall awaits many commodity-rich countries if the United States embarks on a massive infrastructure building program. Peru and Australia will no doubt seek to sell copper to both China and the United States.

What could violently disrupt this interplay of material interests is block thinking and strategizing. Indeed, the urgent question today is not whether there will be a new cold war. It is a question of knowing if the modes of thought developed during the preceding one, and disastrously unsuitable for the purpose even at the time, will again dominate the political and intellectual life.

To be sure, the world has changed beyond recognition since the days when think tanks took up the theories of the “domino effect”. Communist-ruled China today claims to be an exponent of free trade, as an increasingly tariff-friendly United States seeks to align with China’s industrial policies.

The crude division between democracy and autocracy will not help us grasp such a messed up world. While simple and heartwarming, such Cold War ideologies can never truly replace our messy reality.

