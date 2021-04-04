British airline Boss asks PM for international travel authorization





It has been reported that the bosses of the UK’s major airlines are asking PMs to approve international travel within weeks.

The chief executives of British Airways, easyJet, Jet2.com, Loganair, Ryanair, Tui and Virgin Atlantic, and British trade organization Airlines UK, wrote to Boris Johnson that the ministers would put in place an overseas travel ban by at least May. 17.

When released, it will be replaced by a hazard-based traffic light system with red, orange and green ratings for countries around the world.

The airline chief said in a letter issued by The Sun that he admitted that universal travel without restrictions may not be possible until May 17th.

However, economic recovery is impossible without airlines, and we now have the tools to safely and meaningfully resume our trips in May, so we are confident that we can get back to work to reunite friends and family, support trade and business, and allow the British. Do it. In order to enjoy the well-earned rest again, the letter said.

In addition, vaccinated passengers should not be subject to travel restrictions and we believe that testing can reduce travel barriers, including areas considered to be at risk for some. Only areas with very high risk take stricter action.

The Prime Minister will summarize the government’s approach to easing travel restrictions abroad in a report from the Global Travel Task Force on April 12th.

ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie on New Traffic Light Plan

The traffic light system is based on a number of factors, including the proportion of the vaccinated population, infection rates, new strains, reliable scientific data, and the country’s access to genome sequencing.

The letter came after the same group of airline bosses asked the government on February 18 to summarize the industry’s recovery roadmap so they could plan a summer.

At the same time, they called for additional economic assistance for British Airways, promoting and strengthening the recovery.

Boris Johnson urged travel abroad to be accelerated.

What does the traffic light system mean?

There are no quarantine requirements for travel in the new green category, but pre-departure and post-arrival testing is still required.

Red and yellow restrictions remain in their current state and must enter quarantine or self-containment upon return.

The government will rate them based on foreign vaccination levels, infection rates and new strains.

