



An increasing number of marine cruise lines announced sailing in the Gulf of England in the summer of 2021. It is intended to lure you back to the sea in situations where you are not sure when the international holidays will resume.

Cruise companies starting domestic voyages after May 17th include Cunard, Fred Olsen, Hurtigruten, MSC Cruises, Noble Caledonia, Princess, P&O, Saga and Viking.

Which are some of these brands? Referral Provider (WRP) means that they organize exceptional holidays and immediately refund customers for canceled reservations if other brands are ranked incorrectly.

Cruise companies have also introduced different policies for things like vaccine passports and flexible bookings, so if you’re considering a domestic cruise this summer, it’s a good idea to do your research.

The best brands for UK cruises this summer

Hurtigruten, Noble Caledonia, Saga and Viking all have domestic voyages scheduled to sail in June or July of this year, all named WRP in the most recent ocean cruise survey.

These brands said at the end of last year they consistently refund customers within 28 days for cruises that had to be canceled due to Covid-19. That’s a lot more than some companies can say. Both providers Azamara and Seabourn lost their WRP eligibility last year due to their approach to refunds during the epidemic.

We rely on your feedback to keep the company on account, so if WRP provides a workaround, please email us at [email protected] As well as the four companies mentioned, Regent Seven Seas currently does not offer domestic cruises, but it is also WRP.

Viking Ocean Cruise-93%

Viking is the cruise brand with the highest ratings in the survey, and has earned all 5 stars in all areas reviewed, so make it your first port of call when considering a marine cruise. The England Scenic Shore Cruise is the only UK itinerary to travel from Portsmouth to Liverpool, including Palmers and Silly Isles on an 8-day itinerary.

Although these voyages are currently sold out, the Vikings Risk-Free Guarantee, which allows you to modify your cruise reservation for free up to 14 days before departure, is recommended to check if cabins are available on the Vikings website.

Read the full Viking reviewer and browse the Vikings website to see a variety of cruises.

Saga Ocean Cruise-88%

Saga offers several cruises in British waters this summer, including the Scottish Islands and Highlands itinerary to visit Invergordon and Lerwick. Sagas cruises scored perfect in several areas of the survey, including customer-to-space ratio, food and beverages, so you’ll have an enjoyable experience on board.

However, you’ll need to get all of the Covid-19 vaccines to get on board, and Saga currently doesn’t have a flexibility promise, so make sure you want to go before booking.

Read the full Saga review or browse the website to see the different cruises.

Hurtigruten Ocean Cruise-85%

If you want to enjoy a long cruise in the UK, the Hurtigrutens 15 Day Tour is one of the longest tours currently available from Dover to Stornoway in 15 days. Whether you’re looking for Cornk Lake on Rathlin Island or spotting puffins on Iona Island, nature is a key focal point for your Hurtigruten cruise.

On board, the Hurtigrutens facility isn’t as impressive as other brands, but it ranks high in passenger-to-space ratio, cost value, and how well the cruise description fits into reality. And for even more peace of mind, the company’s’trusted booking’ policy that allows you to modify your booking for free up to 14 days before departure.

Read the full Hurtigruten review or browse the website to see a variety of cruises.

Noble Caledonian Ocean Cruise-84%

With more than 40 UK tours and cruises to choose from, including 9 voyages departing in June 2021, Noble Caledonia is worth considering if you are vaccinated against Covid-19 and take a domestic cruise this summer .

Cruise ships carry between 36 and 250 passengers, so it’s no wonder they get the highest score in passenger-to-space ratio. And while Noble Caledonia isn’t cheap, the social atmosphere on board, customer service and the quality of the port trip are second to none. However, there is no flexibility policy, so make sure to book only when you want to go when the time comes.

Read the full Noble Caledonia review or browse the website to see a variety of cruises.

UK Cruises: Which cruise route scores the lowest?

Other marine cruise lines that offer UK cruises aren’t good enough to be WRP, don’t meet the refund requirements, or neither.

For example, Fred Olsen (76%), Princess (76%) and P&O Cruises (71%) all fall in the bottom half of our table, and MSC Cruises ranks at the bottom of our rankings with the worst. With a gloomy customer score of 52%. MSC Cruises earned a disappointing 2 out of 5 stars in many survey categories, including customer service, passenger-to-space ratio, in-flight facilities, food and beverage, and port travel.

Meanwhile, Cunard is one of several cruise companies that say it automatically issues future cruise credits for cruises canceled due to an epidemic, although it has an impressive customer score of 80% in the survey. This voucher is worth 125% of the canceled reservation and may be rejected for a cash refund. However, I think the customer should opt for a cash refund before the voucher is applied to the account.

P&O Cruises is one of the other cruise companies that automatically applies future cruise credits before issuing a refund to customers who have requested future cruise credits, and MSC Cruises also says they can request a refund once they receive Future Cruise credits.

All night cruises are classified as package holidays, regardless of whether they leave UK waters or include flights, so if the cruise is canceled by the provider, you will always receive a full cash refund.

Do I need a vaccine to cruise the UK?

If the cruise goes on and you decide you don’t want to go anymore, you won’t be able to get all your money back, so it’s better to book now only if you want to travel when the time comes or if the company has booked it. Introduced a flexible appointment that allows you to modify your reservation for free.

You should also check your company’s policy on immunizing Covid-19. Saga said passengers need to get vaccinated to board the cruise, while Noble Caledonia and P&O Cruises said British cruises need the vaccine. Meanwhile, Viking Ocean Cruises is initially expecting to test both guests and crew on a daily basis.

Do I need a coronavirus vaccine to fly or travel in 2021?

