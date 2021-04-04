Attack outside U.S. Capitol sparks further talks on Capitol Hill security





WASHINGTON, DC The attack on police on Friday at the United States Capitol could delay the reopening of the Capitol Grounds.

Officials said Noah Green, 25, suffered from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts. He was shot dead by the police after allegedly stabbing a policeman.

Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran of the United States Capitol Police, was killed in the attack.

It was the second line-of-duty death this year for the United States Capitol Police after the deadly January 6 insurgency.

Michigan Congressman Andy Levin was in Washington when the attack occurred.

The only goal could have been to turn his car into a weapon to attack the Capitol cops, Levin said. It is an unhealthy thing to do. It’s very sad.

Levin was one of the only members of Congress still in Washington for the holiday weekend when he learned that a man had attempted to breach the defenses of the U.S. Capitol.

We receive a lot of emails or texts. Unfortunately, on possible incidents of all kinds around the Capitol, Levin said.

The attack came months after the violent Jan.6 siege on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. Levin said many members of Congress and their staff are still in shock.

A lot of people remain traumatized, Levin said. People say keep going, keep going, but I think for a lot of people it’s very difficult.

Friday’s attack is expected to rekindle the conversation about the permanent fencing and security of the Capitol. An outer perimeter fence that was put in place after the January attack was only recently moved.

I’m not sure that indicates we need to put more fencing back in place, but we need to take a serious look at it, Levin said.

Green’s motive remains unclear, but Levin called for a pledge against violence.

This will not be resolved quickly, Levin said. It is sacred time for Jews and Christians at this time. Allows everyone to realize the holiness of all people and the preciousness of every human being.

