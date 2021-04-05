UK 5G delays 7.4 billion won due to landlord dispute





If the dispute between landlords and carriers continues to curb the technology, the slow launch of 5G will hit the economy by 7.4 billion.

Economists have warned that reforms aimed at reducing the rent that telecom operators pay landlords to deploy new equipment are preventing the spread of faster cell phone signals across the UK.

The 2017 reform under the Electronic Communications Act led to a lengthy legal fight as operators attempted to lower their rents as operators faced opposition from uncooperative landlords.

The Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) said governments should adopt alternative rules to rebalance the amount land owners receive.

The government is currently consulting on a change that CEBR claims will cost landowners $50 million a year and lower GDP to billions of dollars as 5G installations are caught in conflict.

Protect & Connect, a campaign group that supports landowners who defended the CEBR report, said it provided evidence that the government should change its approach.

Protect & Connect Chairman Anna Turley said: The fastest way to achieve digitally connected UK ambitions is to ensure fair trade for site owners. Otherwise, there is no incentive to host your site.

Unfortunately, the 2017 reforms did not achieve what they were trying to do. Rather than accelerating the broadband rollout we all want to see, it’s clear that the change really hampered it, as telecom operators have worked to maximize the decline through legal action.

However, the report was controversial by the Speed ​​Up Britain campaign backed by the telecommunications company. The campaign urged the government to close legal loopholes and make it easy for mobile companies to access and upgrade their site without lengthy negotiations and hundreds of thousands of pounds of legal costs.

A spokesman for the Speed ​​Up Britain campaign said: We agree with the need for program reform, but we believe the government should focus on getting the current law to work as intended.

The current approach aligns the communications infrastructure more with other essential services such as utilities. This is of great importance if it speeds up 5G’s time to market, saves significant additional costs to consumers, and helps the economy recover from the pandemic’s impact. .

CEBR Chief Economist Robert Beauchamp said: The 2017 reforms did not guarantee the rapid rollout of the telecommunications infrastructure. The dispute between the operator and the landlord instead led to negotiations and legal disputes over land access.

Alternative solutions that restore market value enable the market to operate more smoothly, speed to market, and better capitalize on the economic opportunities of improving digital connectivity.

