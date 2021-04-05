US Capitol striker may have suffered a head injury while playing football, his family say





The deranged driver who fatally slammed into a police officer before being shot dead outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday may have suffered repeated head trauma over years of football, his family said on Saturday.

Noah Green, 25, was “by no means a terrorist,” the family told the Washington Post.

Green had studied for his master’s degree in business administration, but also suffered from “depression and potential mental illness,” the family said.

A CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER DEAD, ANOTHER INJURED AFTER A CAR ENTRY IN BARRIERS; SUSPECT KILLED

His problems may stem from a head trauma that accumulated during his football years, including as a defensive back at Christopher Newport University in Virginia, they said.

Green had a history of disturbing behavior and quickly disentangled himself the night before the attack, his brother Brendan said.

Noah Greens’ brother Brendan said his brother was very ill the day before the attack and sent him a disturbing text on Thursday, according to the Washington Post.

“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go live and be homeless,” Brendan told his brother in a disturbing text sent the day before the Friday tragedy, according to the Washington Post.

“Thank you for everything you have done,” the text continues. “I admired you when I was a child. You inspired me a lot.”

A day later, Noah crashed his car into two officers at a barricade on the Capitol before charging them with a knife.

Veteran officer William Evans has died as a result of the attack. The other officer is being treated at the hospital.

WHAT IS THE NATION OF ISLAM?

Green had seven sisters and two brothers and was an outstanding advocate for the Christopher Newport University football team before paranoia and dedication to the Nation of Islam left his family and friends concerned about his health. mental health in recent years, the newspaper reported.

Noah Green accused former teammates of drugging him with Xanax in 2019, which a teammate said did not happen, the article said.

Green reportedly claimed that the supposed incident turned him into a withdrawn drug addict.

He moved into a Newport News apartment and continued to suffer from hallucinations, heart palpitations, headaches and suicidal thoughts, his brother told the newspaper.

One day, Noah deserted the Virginia block and moved to Indianapolis, telling his brother that drugs had inspired him to live there, according to the report.

Brendan flew to his new apartment to investigate Noah’s claims that people were breaking and entering, according to the article.

The worried brother told the newspaper that the house seemed secure but “Noah’s spirit did not look right.”

Several months ago, Noah moved to Botswana and told his brother “his spirit was telling him to kill himself”, according to the report. He then jumped in front of a car and required surgery, Brendan told the Washington Post.

Two weeks ago, a distraught Noah reportedly called his brother and asked if he could move in with him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Noah said he was “in terrible shape and in terrible shape,” Brendan told the newspaper.

After siding with Brendan, he posted a disturbing Facebook post two weeks before the attack.

“I was on the right track and everything I had planned was starting to happen. It took long hours, lots of study and exercise to keep me in balance while experiencing a range of disturbing symptoms along the way (drugs I was unknowingly taking), ”he wrote on March 17 as he signed. the message Brother Noah X.

“However, the path was thwarted, for Allah (God) chose me for other things. Throughout my life, I have set goals, I have achieved them, set higher goals, and then I was forced to sacrifice these things, ”he continued.

CORY BOOKER OPEN TO A MEETING WITH FARRAKHAN

A former Noahs teammate told the newspaper he was a strong athlete, but the team worried about him after the drug charges.

“He was really paranoid from that point on,” Andre Toran reportedly said.

Another teammate said he was showing no signs of trouble.

“He was a standing guy,” Damian Jiggetts told the newspaper.

“He was on the deans list. He was a motivator. He was the Noah I knew and whatever happened today, that is what his legacy should be.”

