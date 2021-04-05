



Monday temperatures are expected to be up to 11C lower than the Easter weekend sunshine as cold northern winds move across the country.

British art expects mercury to drop to -7C (19.4F) overnight as forecasters warn that Britain is facing a terribly cold day.

This is after the Met Office said it had hit a high of 17.9C (64.2F) at Pershore in Worcestershire on Easter Sunday.

The town is expected to drop 11C on Monday to 7C (44.6F).

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: There will be an 11 degree drop between the day and the next, so you will definitely notice!

Partridge explained that a change in wind direction would change the atmosphere and lead to cold weather.

He said: The air we had on Sunday came from the south, so something pretty mild came from the continent.

Overnight, you can already see the cold front moving south across the country, across northern Scotland.

It will introduce a much cooler air across the country.

Cyclists and pedestrians enjoyed the short sun on Sundays (Jonathan Brady/PA).

Subzero temperatures are expected in northern England, while mercury can drop to -7C in some parts of Scotland.

There are snow warnings in northern Scotland, with a drop of up to 15 cm in higher areas.

The Meteorological Agency yellow warning applies to Scotland through 10am on Tuesday, with winds of up to 70 mph expected.

The eastern and western coasts of the country are likely to see winter showers that can contain some hail.

Areas far from the coast are expected to be dry and bright, but with strong winds and below average temperatures, mostly mid to single figures.

Snow weather warnings are provided until Tuesday morning.

Wind will be an important factor in Monday’s weather. Southern England can get as high as 7C, but gusts of up to 30 mph can make the temperature feel close to freezing.

Average temperatures during this period are around 10 to 12 C, but in some parts of the UK, mercury has reached nearly 24 C (75.2 F) on Wednesday.

