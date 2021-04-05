PRECIOUS-Gold stable as inflation bets against US dollar strength, yields





April 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Monday, supported by concerns about inflation after US President Joe Biden announced a more than $ 2 trillion jobs plan last week, while a stronger dollar and a rise in the US Treasury report a limited rise in bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was stable at $ 1,728.60 an ounce, at 0146 GMT. Gold futures edged up 0.1% to $ 1,729.50 an ounce. * The US economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, as more Americans got vaccinated and the government distributed additional funds for pandemic relief, marking the start of this which could be the strongest economic performance this year in almost four decades. * Yields on shorter-dated US Treasuries held near their 14-month high, as the dollar was set to extend its gains against major currencies on Monday after the US Labor Department announced stronger than expected job growth in March. * Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation, but firmer Treasury yields, which translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion, have called this status into question. * Despite the strong numbers, the data will not change the Federal Reserve’s stance on monetary policy, said Steven Ricchiuto, chief US economist at Mizuho Securities USA in New York. * President Biden’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan initiatives which are very popular, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll, but American public support wanes when the initiatives are bundled into a Democratic bill and sold as a plan supported by Biden. * However, the new COVID-19 restrictions in France will have an impact on economic growth this year, but it is too early to say by how much, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. * Japan’s service sector activity fell in March, a private survey showed, but removing some shine from the precious metal was a sign that the pace of the recession was the slowest since January 2020 * Fund managers in the gold, silver and copper markets have reduced their net long positions and options over the past week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Silver rose 0.2% to $ 25.01, while platinum climbed 0.4% to $ 1,214.03 and palladium traded at $ 2,666.43. DATA / EVENTS (GMT) 05:00 India IHS Markit Mfg PMI March 0600 Russia Markit Services PMI March 1345 US Markit Comp, Svcs PMI Final March 1400 US Factory Orders MM Feb 1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI March (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru, Edited by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

