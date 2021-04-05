Dozens of aristocrats claim under British baggy plans | UK employment plan





Dozens of British landowners aristocrats insisted on paying their employees from ancestral property and private business under a taxpayer funding scheme.

Analysis of publicly available data reveals the names of at least 50 aristocrats, including dukes, counts, do-it-yourself, barons and marquis who raised public funds.

The list includes owners of vast inherited estates with a combined area of ​​roughly the same size as Worcestershire, genetic co-workers already paid by taxpayers to live in the Senate, and owners of multi-million-pound art collections.

The details of the nobles’ use of the retreat plan were revealed after the Guardian revealed last month that asylum seekers, Saudi royalty, oil-rich Gulf countries, and billions of billionaires have paid extra for taxpayer assistance.

According to the latest snapshots, the claimants, including the divorced Duke of Rutland and a company owned by the Duchess, are situated in a 15,000-acre Leicestershire park and live in a separate part of Belvoir Castle, the ancestral home of the Duke who appeared in The Crown.

According to the Treasury Disclosure, the pair made four claims for up to 10,000 in December, and in January, when the state blockade went into effect, the amount increased from 10,000 to 25,000.

They also own the Engine Yard Cafe & Bistro and the clothing store Duchess Gallery, claiming up to 55,000 titles between them for two months.

The Duke, a former Ukip patron, was recorded as holding an estimate of 125 million copies on the 2013 Sunday Times rich list, but sold items from the art collection, Van Dyck’s paintings, to maintain the estate. The pair did not respond to requests for comment.

Wellington Estates Barn, which had one employee in 2019, earned a maximum of 10,000. Companies House data lists Earl of Mornington, the heir to the title of Duke of Wellington, among those who have significant control over the company.

The company belongs to the 7,000-acre Wellington estate in Hampshire, including Stratfield Saye, the first duke home to defeat Napoleon Bonaparte in Waterloo in 1815.

The spokesperson said: It is a legacy (and the government believes) policy to allow only employees who are at risk of duplication as a result of a law banning transactions in the business in question.

Michael Pearson Viscount Cowdray owns a stake in the Pearson publishing and education company and the 16,500-acre Cowdray Park estate, home to a golf course and a polo club that calls himself home to British Polo. Prince Charles and Diana, Princesses of Wales, were often photographed at Cowdray, where the young royal family Charles competed in the tournament.

According to financial data, up to 25,000 claims were billed in December 2020 on behalf of homebrew Cowdray, and increased from 25,000 to 50,000 in January. He also owns a Cowdray farm shop that billed up to 25,000 pieces in January. The Cowdray Park Polo Club and Estates Golf Course were also supported. Do-it-yourself Cowdray did not reply to a request for comment.

The environmental consulting firm, owned by Christopher Monckton, Brenchley’s third homebrew and former advisor to Margaret Thatcher, has been voted as one of the smallest companies seeking taxpayer assistance. As of 2019, with one employee enrolled in the latest account, the company received 10,000 in December and January.

Monckton, a regular speaker at events around the world that defies the concept of artificial earth heating, is a former Ukip deputy director. He was fired by Nigel Farage, who later condemned him for his remarks about homosexuality. He did not ask for comment.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, according to Treasury data, there were 10,000 claims in January under the name of Marquis of Northampton, Spencer Compton.

Claims are also registered, up to 10,000 in December and 25,000 in January for Falcon hotels at Ashby Estate.

In accordance with government policy, we used the halo plan in very uncertain times when the only other option was to make people redundant. One spokesperson said he used the plan to get a job as intended.

One of the biggest claims among companies associated with the nobility is the Brechin Castle Center, a rural park, shop, café and garden center on a 13th-century castle grounds near Angus, Scotland.

The company received a maximum of 100,000 in January after increasing its claims from a maximum of 10,000. Its owner, Count Dalhousie, is also a lord steward, a high-ranking official of the royal family appointed directly by the queen.

In 2019, he brought Brechin Castle for sale, citing maintenance costs. He did not ask for comment.

According to an analysis by Guy Shrubsole, author of Who Owns England?, among them, aristocratic claimants own about 448,000 acres of land.

Olivia Blake, a member of the Labor Party of the Commons Public Accounting Commission responsible for government spending abroad, said: Obviously, the scheme was an opportunity to protect hundreds of thousands of jobs nationwide. It will be the lifeline of the companies most hit by the epidemic.

I need to ask the question of whether this money went to people who really needed it, or to people and companies who could comfortably make money. Many companies are giving back money, which probably suggests that initial planning requires more thinking.

Most of the claims are in the names of their colleagues, not the companies they own. HMRC said it was due to the ongoing process of fine-tuning details in its vast data store.

Three genetic co-workers are also listed among the claimants. They are the Counts of Lindsay, Earl Howe and Glasgow. Count Lindsay, who declined to comment, is understood to have claimed more than 2,000 people.

