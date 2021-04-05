The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





Here are some of the main articles covered on Monday. 1. The public is urged to test Covid twice a week as lockdown rules are relaxed.

Everyone in the U.S. will be encouraged to test Covid twice a week to show they are not infected, and Boris Johnson will announce it on Monday.

The quick side flow test is paid by the government and can be delivered to your home for free from Friday.

2. Can beat the MPs-government to get voting rights for the vaccine passport

Members of the House of Representatives are given the right to vote before the introduction of the vaccine passport, which The Telegraph learned that the government is at risk of losing the Commons.

Michael Gove, who is leading a formal review of the plan, has personally pledged to give lawmakers who criticize vaccine testing a chance to vote. Read the full story.

3. The home radiator needs to be 10 degrees cooler to reach the climate target.

The radiator should run 10 degrees lower if the UK changes the housing it needs to reach net zero, the public has warned.

The government says it wants 600,000 heat pumps to replace gas boilers annually by 2028 to decarbonize home heating in the country, which accounts for 10% of UK greenhouse gas emissions. Read the full story.

4. Official strike deal against’Hybrid’ offices across the UK

Officials can enter hybrid office spaces across the country after the government has signed a contract with one of the largest flexible working companies in the world.

The agreement with IWG provides private office space in 10 cities and allows some officials to use the giant office site. Read the full story.

5. The queen wrote a’evilly funny’ letter to her equerry’s dog in her corgi

The queen often pleased the audience with a witty one-by-one line.

But behind the scenes, your Majesty’s sense of humor unfolds countless times when he discovers a set of letters written by Corgis, beloved by Alexander Armstrong. Read the full story.

